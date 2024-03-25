Hair and nails are regarded by Yoga and Ayurveda as malas or metabolic waste products, which result from metabolic processes that construct the skeletal system. According to experts, a comprehensive approach to hair health with Yoga will help you to enjoy having long, beautiful hair if you combine that with vitamin C and omega-3 fatty acids. Yoga for hair growth and healthy scalp: 8 exercises that contribute to healthier hair (Photo by Avrielle Suleiman on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, suggested, “Add foods like Giloy, amla, methi etc. You should concentrate on maintaining a healthy scalp since it encourages hair growth. The health of your hair can be severely harmed by bad hygiene. Wash your hair thoroughly once or twice a week. Avoid vigorously rubbing your hair as this can loosen the skin on your head and cause hair roots to become weak. Instead use herbal oils to give yourself a gentle massage. This will stimulate the roots of your hair.”

He recommended the following Yoga exercises for hair growth and healthy scalp -

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose): This pose helps improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can nourish hair follicles. Start on your hands and knees, then lift your hips up and back, straightening your legs and forming an inverted V shape. Hold for several breaths, focusing on lengthening the spine and relaxing the head and neck. Padahasthasana (Standing Forward Bend): Padahasthasana increases blood flow to the scalp and stretches the back of the body, including the spine and hamstrings. Stand with feet hip-width apart, exhale and fold forward from the hips, keeping the spine long. Allow the head to hang heavy, releasing tension in the neck and promoting circulation to the scalp. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): Sarvangasana improves blood circulation to the scalp and stimulates the thyroid gland, which regulates hormone levels. Lie on your back and lift your legs overhead, supporting your lower back with your hands. Keep the neck long and avoid putting too much pressure on the cervical spine. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose): Vajrasana helps improve digestion and reduce stress, which can indirectly benefit hair health. Kneel on the floor with your buttocks resting on your heels and your hands on your thighs. Sit up tall and breathe deeply, focusing on relaxation and calmness. Matsyasana (Fish Pose): Matsyasana stretches the neck and throat, stimulates the thyroid gland, and improves blood circulation to the head. Lie on your back with your legs extended and arms by your sides. Press your forearms and elbows into the floor as you lift your chest toward the ceiling. Keep the weight on your elbows and relax your head back, opening the throat and chest. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Bhujangasana stretches the spine and chest, stimulates the abdominal organs, and can help alleviate stress and tension. Lie on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders and elbows close to your body. Inhale as you lift your chest off the floor, keeping your lower ribs on the ground. Lengthen the spine and gaze forward, breathing deeply into the chest and abdomen. Balayam mudra: Balayam yoga involves rubbing the fingernails of both hands together, which is believed to stimulate hair growth by increasing blood flow to the scalp. Sit comfortably and bring your hands together so that the nails of your fingers are touching. Rub the nails against each other vigorously for 5-10 minutes daily. Kapalabhati Pranayama (Skull Shining Breath): Kapalabhati pranayama is a breathing technique that helps purify the body and increase oxygenation, which can benefit overall health, including hair health. Sit comfortably with a straight spine and take a deep inhale, then forcefully exhale through the nose by quickly contracting the abdominal muscles. Start with a few rounds and gradually increase the duration as you build strength and stamina.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar concluded, “In addition to practicing these yoga poses regularly, it's important to maintain a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein to support healthy hair growth. Adequate hydration, stress management techniques, and scalp massage can also complement your yoga practice and contribute to healthier hair. A healthy scalp promotes hair growth so you need to focus on that. Meditate and exercise regularly to combat stress and anxiety, eat fresh fruits and vegetables to improve hair growth and reduce hair fall.”