Yoga to strengthen your back: Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates asanas

With the work from home culture seeping in to our daily lives, we have brought our offices to our homes. Hours of sitting on the couch or on a chair with our laptops have made exercise slowly take a backseat from our lives. With the stagnant postures throughout the day, we have also brought in several back problems and health issues. Not being able to stand or move around or go through traveling, has caused back problems for us. Addressing the same, Anshuka Parwani shared a few tips and tricks that are to be followed in order to relieve ourselves from back problems - “Incorrect posture, hunched shoulders, lack of exercise, age, etc. are some of the most common causes for back pain,” read an excerpt of Anshuka’s latest Instagram post. Anshuka is known for being the yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor.

Anshuka shared five yoga asanas that can help in getting relief from back pain and also strengthen our back muscles. “Various Yoga asanas help to relieve tension from back muscles, improve balance and maintain alignment, which in turn helps to strengthen the back muscles. A strong back will help in maintaining an upright posture, proper body movement and help prevent back issues,” wrote Anshuka as she shared five yoga asanas for back pain relief. They are as follows:

Cat Cow Pose

Bridge Pose

Camel Pose

Cobra Pose

Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

The yoga asanas demonstrated by Anshuka come with several health benefits. The Cat Cow Pose helps in relieving the body of back pain and improving the posture and the balance. Bridge Pose, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the back, glutes, legs and ankles. Camel Pose helps in opening the chest and strengthening the shoulders and the back, while Cobra Pose helps in stimulating the abdominal organs and strengthening the spine. Half Lord of the Fishes Pose helps in enhancing the flexibility in the hips and the spine.