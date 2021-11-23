Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Zareen Khan is 'starting the week with endorphins.' Here's how she did it
Zareen Khan is 'starting the week with endorphins.' Here's how she did it

#MondayMotivation and #StrongIsSexy.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Zareen Khan started the week on a high. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, started the week in just the right way that there is – by working out in animal flow at the gym. Zareen's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fitness routine and they always manage to serve her fans with the necessary motivation for working out.

On Monday, Zareen shared a fresh snippet from one of her fitness diaries and it documented what a regular day at the gym for Zareen looks like. In the video, Zareen can be seen weight lifting in beast mode and it is not for the faint-hearted. In the beginning of the video, Zareen can be seen lying on a gym seat of sorts and lifting weights. In the later part of the video, the actor can be seen working on her arm muscles by lifting weights and working on her core muscles as well.

In no time, Zareen's video was flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. Zareen's colleague from the film industry, Karan Singh Chhabra dropped by to comment with a fire emoticon. Eesha Agarwal had the most appropriate comment to sum up our reaction to Zareen's video. She wrote, "Perfect," and added a red heart emoticon.

The weight lifting exercise, as performed by Zareen in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning the extra calories of the body in a very less time. Weight lifting also helps in strengthening the bones and joints and building muscles. It helps in maintaining a healthy cardiovascular health. Weight lifting contributes to a better physical health, thereby reducing the risks of injury.

