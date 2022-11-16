Zareen Khan’s yoga inversions have an aerial twist

Zareen Khan is a fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps setting major fitness goals with snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile. From yoga to high intensity workouts, Zareen keeps giving us all kinds of inspo. Zareen loves her workout routine. The actor hardly misses a day from working out in her yoga arena. The actor believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her yoga routine and often the snippets of the same make their way on her Instagram profile. Zareen Khan loves to share inspo for her fans to follow and to motivate them to start taking care of their health. From inversions to several other yoga routines, the actor is a goal. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with glimpses from her fitness diaries and they keep serving us with the necessary motivation, all the while making us look too bad.

Zareen, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself engrossed in her yoga routine. The actor loves to introduce new routines into her fitness. For the middle of the week, Zareen opted for an intense aerial yoga session. Inversions are healthy and replete with challenges, all the while making yoga routines fun and effective. Zareen merged aerial yoga and inversions in her recent fitness routine and gave us all kinds of inspo. In the pictures, the actor can be seen performing a slew of yoga asanas, all the while being harnessed to a cloth from upwards. Take a look at her routine here:

Aerial yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in deepening the impact of stretches. It also helps in improving balance, stability and body awareness. Releasing tension and enhancing core strength are benefits of performing aerial yoga. Inversions, on the other hand, help in boosting blood circulation and strengthening muscles. It also helps in promoting emotional growth and relaxing the mind.

