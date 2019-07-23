Couples today are bolder, more experimental with their fashion choices: Amit Aggarwal

Amit Aggarwal, the Delhi-based designer who opened the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 last night, said as a couturier the biggest challenge he faces is to keep the Indian aesthetics alive while redefining the traditional bridal outfits. The fashion designer believes the concept of traditional Indian wedding has evolved with time and new-age couples are open to experimentation when it comes to choosing wedding trousseau.

“The new-age couples have become more experimental and bold with their choices. Moreover, they are choosing to wear garments that are a representation of their personality. They love the play of different colours and materials that we use to create contemporary ensembles.

“I think the biggest challenge is to understand the heritage that a bride looks for in her clothes while trying to balance it with her world view. To create a beautiful amalgamation of both, culture and modernity can definitely be extremely challenging,” Amit told PTI in an interview.

The designer said while women are more open to take risks with their fashion choices, he finds the acceptance the Indian men are showing towards newer forms of clothing exciting. Amit, whose menswear range was launched last year, said in his couture collection he has revived the traditional Indian groom silhouettes with modern three-dimensional hand embroidery.

“The response to our menswear preceded our expectations which is why we’re bringing it to Couture Week this season as well. We create garments for traditional Indian man that has evolved and started accepting newer and innovative forms of clothing. The couture menswear collection brings forth sharp tailoring in classic styles with a touch of layering in modern industrial materials and handwoven geometric textiles. The garments have been enhanced by the layering of drapes, colour blocking through textiles and highlighting them with intricate craftsmanship,” he continued saying.

Titled “Lumen”, the inspiration behind the designer’s new range comes from the organic structures of the human body that “exchange an invisible energy through an overlay of framework, fluidity and form”. Amit said in order to create an illusion of colours through shadow play, one of the key techniques he has experimented with for his latest range, is “layering”.

“The framework of the garment is created with layers of our recycled polymer understructures, the fluidity comes through the illusionary movement of textiles creating forms that come to life through the intricate motifs and embroideries,” he added. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was the show-stopper for Amit Aggarwal’s show.

India Couture Week 2019 will conclude on July 28.

With inputs from PTI

