India Couture Week: Bollywood’s couture czarinas

Couturiers always reference a mega-wattage muse on their inspiration. Every edition of the India Couture Week sees Bollywood glamazons playing muse to the country’s leading designers lending gravitas to their creations on the runway. This season of ICW organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times, is ALSO marked by a star-studded runway as Sara Ali Khan plays muse to designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, Kiara Advani is slated to strut for designer Amit Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to sashay down the ramp for couture debutants Pankaj and Nidhi. The age-less Malaika Arora will be seen in Sulakshana Monga’s creation. Another cool addition to this line-up is the glamorous Rakulpreet Singh who will be the showstopper for designer Reynu Taandon. Injecting glam and sass to the extravaganza is Diana Penty is speculated to play muse to Gaurav Gupta. Designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika’s ramp will see Kriti Sanon closing the show. “The DNA of our brand is young and edgy, so we wanted someone who fits that bracket for us. Sara is young and vibrant, also this would be her first walk so it will be remembered always,” says Shane Peacock. “My collection is an amalgamation of modern and traditional, so I wanted a young face who can resonate with my young brides. Rakulpreet is pulsating, fresh, fit and echoes the new age bride, I want my brides to relate to her and get inspired,” says designer Reynu Taandon. “We are delighted to associate with Kriti Sanon. She is an epitome of grace and talent and has made her mark on her own terms. She is not only on the top of her game at present, she also represents the future and our brand strongly resonates with her,” say designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:52 IST