Last solar eclipse of 2022 LIVE updates: Here's when, where, how to watch the Surya Grahan and myths about it

For the uninitiated, a partial solar eclipse is one where the Earth moves through the lunar penumbra as the moon travels between the earth and the sun. It is referred to as ‘partial’ because the moon does not block the entirety of the sun, when witnessed from the Earth.

After Diwali on October 24, India will witness a partial solar eclipse which will also be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, North-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean. However, one should not witness it from the naked eye, even for a short time as it can cause serious damage to your eyes.