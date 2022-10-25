Solar eclipse in Bengaluru: here is what Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is doing

Bengaluru is all set to experience a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday for about 45 minutes, from 5:12 pm to about 5:55 pm, when the sun will likely go down. The eclipse coincides with prominent Hindu festival Diwali, which was celebrated on Monday this year, with Balipadyami set to be observed on Wednesday.

A report by The Hindu said a solar eclipse in 1995 also coincided with Diwali. Only 10 per cent of the eclipse will be visible in Bengaluru, it added. However, astronomy enthusiasts in Bengaluru need not be bummed as the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has events planned for you to make the best of it.

The planetarium has installed telescopes for the general public to view the celestial event, a report on Bangalore Mirror said. It put out a circular stating one can observe the partial solar eclipse in the western evening sky by using solar goggles which can help keep your eyes and vision safe.

“Those who have telescope can make arrangements to project the image of the sun on a screen and observe, which is a safer method. At Bengaluru obscuration will be 10.09%, at Mysuru it is 9.16%, at Bellary it is 14.82%, at Agumbe it is 12.11%,” it added.

“Safety goggles are available in Planetarium Book Stall against payment of Rs.30/- per goggle,” it further stated.

It has also organised a live video event on YouTube and Facebook for those unable to attend physically. Watch the eclipse live here.