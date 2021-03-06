IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Meet the Paris street sweeper who turned into a social media celebrity
Paris street sweeper Ludovic Franceschet aka Ludovic_off cleans the street in Paris, France, March 4, 2021. Fed up with people throwing litter on the ground in the COVID-19 pandemic, her has taken to TikTok to spread his message: put your trash in a garbage can.(Reuters)
Paris street sweeper Ludovic Franceschet aka Ludovic_off cleans the street in Paris, France, March 4, 2021. Fed up with people throwing litter on the ground in the COVID-19 pandemic, her has taken to TikTok to spread his message: put your trash in a garbage can.(Reuters)
lifestyle

Meet the Paris street sweeper who turned into a social media celebrity

The 45-year-old has become an unlikely youth culture hit in France with time-lapse videos of him sweeping up piles of trash, dancing and making heart-felt appeals to people to keep the planet clean.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Paris
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:09 PM IST

Fed up with people throwing litter on the ground in the COVID-19 pandemic, Paris street sweeper Ludovic Franceschet has taken to TikTok to spread his message: put your trash in a garbage can. The 45-year-old has become an unlikely youth culture hit in France with time-lapse videos of him sweeping up piles of trash, dancing and making heart-felt appeals to people to keep the planet clean.

His TikTok account has 59,000 followers, 608,000 "likes" and some of the videos he posted have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

As Franceschet worked his way around Les Halles district of central Paris on Thursday with his broom and hand-cart, one young man broke off from his fast-food lunch and asked: "Are you the guy from TikTok?"

Franceschet said from the age of 7 he was picking up cigarette butts from the family garden and paper bags from the street.

He has previously worked as a caregiver for cancer patients and autistic adults. But he said garbage collecting is his true calling. "My dream is simple, to have a clean planet," he told Reuters.

He works seven-hour shifts, and after tax is paid around 1,500 euros ($1,789) per month, he said.

In the pandemic, eating in restaurants and cafes is banned, so many people get takeaway. That has led to a rise in the volume of trash in the street - and more work for Franceschet.

His journey into TikTok stardom began when he realised it was not enough just to pick up the rubbish, and he needed to educate young people about their civic duty.

"I made videos," he said. "It got 100 likes, I said: 'Wow, let's try to go further.' And then I realised it reaches the young generation."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 (Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 (Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
fashion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today and in order to celebrate the day, we are taking a trip down memory lane and checking out the times she looked marvellous in ethnic attires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Less than half of movie theaters are open nationwide, but reopenings are quickening. Theaters in many other areas reopened last summer around the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” but that attempted comeback fizzled.(Unsplash)
Less than half of movie theaters are open nationwide, but reopenings are quickening. Theaters in many other areas reopened last summer around the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” but that attempted comeback fizzled.(Unsplash)
art culture

New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:31 PM IST
After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City reopen Friday, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months instead read messages like “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardi B and the doll designed by her(Instagram)
Cardi B and the doll designed by her(Instagram)
fashion

Cardi B faces backlash over doll likened after her, deactivates Twitter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account after facing intense backlash following the launch of her new doll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris street sweeper Ludovic Franceschet aka Ludovic_off cleans the street in Paris, France, March 4, 2021. Fed up with people throwing litter on the ground in the COVID-19 pandemic, her has taken to TikTok to spread his message: put your trash in a garbage can.(Reuters)
Paris street sweeper Ludovic Franceschet aka Ludovic_off cleans the street in Paris, France, March 4, 2021. Fed up with people throwing litter on the ground in the COVID-19 pandemic, her has taken to TikTok to spread his message: put your trash in a garbage can.(Reuters)
lifestyle

Meet the Paris street sweeper who turned into a social media celebrity

Reuters, Paris
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:09 PM IST
The 45-year-old has become an unlikely youth culture hit in France with time-lapse videos of him sweeping up piles of trash, dancing and making heart-felt appeals to people to keep the planet clean.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs March 7, 2021. Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The medium has helped define the modern monarchy: The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s first mass TV spectacle. Since then, rare interviews have given a glimpse behind palace curtains at the all-too-human family within. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)(AP)
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs March 7, 2021. Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The medium has helped define the modern monarchy: The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s first mass TV spectacle. Since then, rare interviews have given a glimpse behind palace curtains at the all-too-human family within. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)(AP)
lifestyle

Meghan Markle says talk with Oprah Winfrey without royals' input 'liberating'

AP, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:46 PM IST
A recently aired clip has Oprah Winfrey speaking to Meghan Markle about a conversation they had before the actor’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. The clip opens with Winfrey describing how she asked for an interview and Meghan recounting how there were others in the room and she wasn’t even supposed to be speaking with Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
health

Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Being high in fiber and sugar content, dates or khajur often leave people speculating about whether they should be consumed after soaking over night or raw or on empty stomach or before going to bed. Read on to know when is the best and worst time to eat dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The dapper looking actor is known for his outfits and that is why we thought of taking a look at some of his most stunning moments.(Instagram/ alluarjunonline)
Superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The dapper looking actor is known for his outfits and that is why we thought of taking a look at some of his most stunning moments.(Instagram/ alluarjunonline)
fashion

Style king Allu Arjun looks dapper in every outfit, proof in pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year wedding anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The fashion icon can carry every style with the utmost comfort and these pictures are proof.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rap is emerging as a trend on campus with students wishing for colleges to have their own rap societies as part of the extra curricular activities in Delhi University.
Rap is emerging as a trend on campus with students wishing for colleges to have their own rap societies as part of the extra curricular activities in Delhi University.
fashion

Delhi University's emerging rap culture grips campus

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Delhi University students are enjoying creating rap music amid the pandemic and wish for the university to have a rap society soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sima Taparia, who was recently in Delhi to attend an event says she likes to shop in South Extension market.
Sima Taparia, who was recently in Delhi to attend an event says she likes to shop in South Extension market.
relationships

Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia: Compromise se duniya successfully chalegi!

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Affectionately referred to as Sima aunty by Gen Z and millennials, Taparia gives some advise for modern day relationships and marriages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gnocchi in tomato sauce(Pixabay)
Gnocchi in tomato sauce(Pixabay)
recipe

Bored of eating the same pastas? Try out this interesting gnocchi recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Gnocchi is a type of pasta or potato dumpling which is usually made from ingredients like wheat flour, egg, cheese, potato, breadcrumbs, cornmeal or other variations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, historian-author Rana Safvi, photographer Ram Rahman and model Dinesh Mohan share their experiences of getting vaccinated.
Sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, historian-author Rana Safvi, photographer Ram Rahman and model Dinesh Mohan share their experiences of getting vaccinated.
art culture

Delhi’s Covid tales: 60+ Give a shot to life, say better safe!

By Henna Rakheja, Naina Arora and Digvijay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:47 PM IST
As the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available to people aged above 60, and those above 45 with comorbidities, quite a few Delhi-NCR based popular personalities come forward to inspire others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
fashion

Gigi Hadid marks return to runway post baby Khai with red hair, blue lids

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Supermodel and Victoria's Secret angel Gigi Hadid and musician partner Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai around six months ago and now the 25-year-old model made her first major public appearance on the Versace runway. See pics and videos....
READ FULL STORY
Close
A mural of artist Banksy is seen on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain in this picture obtained from the artist's official Instagram account. @banksy/banksy.co.uk (@BANKSY via REUTERS)
A mural of artist Banksy is seen on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain in this picture obtained from the artist's official Instagram account. @banksy/banksy.co.uk (@BANKSY via REUTERS)
art culture

Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:52 PM IST
British artist Banksy has shared a video of himself in the process of painting stencil graffiti of a prisoner escaping which appeared on Monday on the side of a former prison wall in the city of Reading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick(Instagram/reesewitherspoon)
Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick(Instagram/reesewitherspoon)
relationships

Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Ahead of Women’s Day 2021, Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon shares an ‘exceptionally powerful and illuminating’ book as her March pick after launching a free app for her book club which celebrates ‘diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food festivals in the city attract customers.
Food festivals in the city attract customers.
festivals

Potpourri of taste ambience and history

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Food festivals create a multisensory experience to let people enjoy food to the hilt. Here’s how it all comes together
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP