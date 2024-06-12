 New York hot dog champ out of contest over plant-based brand deal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New York hot dog champ out of contest over plant-based brand deal

AFP |
Jun 12, 2024 08:29 AM IST

New York hot dog champ out of contest over plant-based brand deal

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut is as much a part of July 4th celebrations in New York as the city 's massive annual fireworks display, wolfing down dozens of hot dogs each year in the contest sponsored by fast food company Nathan's.

HT Image
HT Image

But his long reign as the King of Coney Island has come to an acrimonious end: Chestnut will not compete in the 2024 event after reaching a deal with plant-based company Impossible Foods, a direct competitor to Nathan's.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

"We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand... rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Major League Eating, which organizes the event, said in a statement.

"It seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship," it said, while nevertheless calling Chestnut an "American hero."

Chestnut, 40, is the top-ranked competitive eater in the world, according to Major League Eating.

He has won the Nathan's contest on July 4 which draws thousands of fans each year a total of 16 times, including in 2021, when he set a world record by eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

He holds dozens of world records in eating everything from asparagus to gyoza, according to the Major League Eating website.

Chestnut said on social media that he was "gutted" about the decision by Nathan's not to allow him to compete, and suggested organizers were "looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with."

"I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title," Chestnut said on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram.

"To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY!"

eg-nr-sst/md

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / New York hot dog champ out of contest over plant-based brand deal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On