5 possible reasons behind your dog's laziness

Dogs like to be active and unlike cats, they like to spend their time outdoors, follow a routine and go for a walk with their pet parents. So, when your usually energetic dog starts losing interest in its favourite activities or is sleeping more, you can suspect your pet child may be struggling with some health issue. It's possible that your furry companion is eating more and working out less due to which it has put on weight and is now finding it difficult to move around with ease. Your dog could also be suffering from arthritis which may be causing mobility issues. Also, dogs tend to get bored when there isn't sufficient mental stimulation. In any case, you must dig deep and find out the underlying cause of your dog's laziness. (Also read: What to do when your dog runs away? A pet mom shares her experience, offers tips)

"Being a pet parent is no easy job, with your pet’s health and wellbeing always at the forefront of your thoughts. A common fact well known by pet parents is that you need to keep a vigilant eye on your pets and their lifestyle to know if something is amiss. Given these beautiful creatures are unable to speak to us, pet parents need to keep an eye on eating habits, lifestyle, moods, stool and most importantly activity levels. A sudden change in activity levels is a very common sign that something may be wrong with your furry charge. Laziness is a key signal to watch out for," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO – Petkonnect.

Shah lists 5 reasons your dog has suddenly turned inactive:

● Obesity: Obesity or being above the normal weight for your specific breed is one of the leading causes for laziness in dogs. Obesity in dogs can lead to many issues such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, bladder stones etc. and so must be avoided, especially in the winter months when most dogs witness an improved appetite. As such, one needs to ensure that this improved appetite is also met with an increased amount of exercise. The great thing is that, unlike the hot summer months, dogs can spend a lot more time outside the house in winter, allowing longer walks and play sessions. Try and make the exercise feel more like a play session for your pet, and they’ll grow fonder of the activity. With dogs that’re simply resisting higher levels of activity, consider bringing in a dog trainer for added input.

● Joint pain or arthritis: Arthritis is the inflammation of joints and a common problem for many dogs that causes pain, discomfort, and stiffness. While there are many obvious signs, such as difficulty in getting up and down or jumping, or stiffness in the walk, laziness is also a very important sign to watch out for. In many cases the animals are not severely in pain or discomfort and so may not show the obvious signs for us to pick up on. Rather the animal will just stop moving around too much to avoid discomfort. It is then that pet parents must take the animal to a vet to assess the reason for the newfound laziness.

● Hormonal imbalances: Hormonal imbalances such as hypothyroidism, is also a common disease amongst dogs. It's a condition where the thyroid gland doesn't make enough thyroid hormone, usually caused by one of two diseases: lymphocytic thyroiditis or idiopathic thyroid gland atrophy. Symptoms of hypothyroidism in dogs include laziness, fatigue, weight gain, excessive shedding, dull attitude, and the inability to tolerate the cold. Laziness coupled with one or two of the additional symptoms could be a sure shot sign of Hormonal imbalances in the animal. Be sure to consult a vet for the best treatment options available to your pet, basis their specific condition.

● Mental stimulation: A lack of mental stimulation, can additionally lead to laziness in the animal. In this case, more often than not, the dog does not interact enough with its parents or other dogs. This is commonly seen in families where the parent doesn’t have enough time to spend with their animal given other commitments such as work or family obligations. The cause for laziness here, is related to the dog feeling lonely or depressed. Make an effort to play more with your dog and try to ensure it has some company when you may be away for unavoidable reasons. Only if efforts to engage your dog fail, do you need to consult a vet.

● Infections or medications: Laziness in dogs can sometimes be the result of infections in the animal that’re not so obvious to spot. If your dog is behaving more lethargic than usual and you’ve tried to assess the situation and have turned up empty handed, you’re most probably staring at some internal infection. The dog could have heartworm, an external parasite, or some type of bacterial or viral infection. Also, if your dog starts exhibiting signs of laziness right after starting a new medication, the chances that the medicine doesn’t suit your pet are very high. Consult your vet for alternative cures or medicines.

