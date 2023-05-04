Attention pet owners! Amazon's Pet Day sale offers unbeatable discounts on everything pet-related

Pet lovers, rejoice! May is National Pet Month, and Amazon is hosting its Pet Day sale for the second year in a row, with exciting discounts on everything pet-related. The sale is live now and ends tonight, May 3, at 11:59 pm Pacific Time. Unlike Prime Day, Amazon Pet Day is accessible to all shoppers, regardless of Prime membership status. You can find hundreds of deals on pet products ranging from litter boxes, dog nail clippers, pet toys, and much more. And while the sale mostly offers savings on dog and cat-related products, there are some discounted items for fish, hamsters, birds, and other pets too. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - Cavalier King Charles Spaniels weigh between 13-18 pounds and are known for their beautiful, silky coat. They are friendly and make great family pets.(Unsplash)

Amazon has upped the ante from last year's 24-hour sale by offering a two-day sale from May 2 at 12 a.m. PT to May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. During the event, the site is marking down pretty much any pet product you can think of, from kitty litter and Casper dog beds to Samsung's pet-specific cordless stick vacuum that empties itself. Even pet movies and shows will be 50% off.

Amazon is offering a series of lightning deals throughout the day, so be sure to keep an eye out for those as well. It can be overwhelming to scour Amazon's site for the biggest discounts, which is why we have done the work for you. We have pulled together some of our favorite on-sale items worth snagging during Amazon's Pet Day Sale, from food and toys to the latest and greatest pet hair vacuums.

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

The Furbo Camera is a Wi-Fi-enabled pet camera that allows you to keep an eye on your pet when you're not home via its companion app. The camera rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to see rooms from multiple angles. It is designed with two-way audio, so you can hear and speak to your dog through the app and get alerts when they make noise. After filling the Furbo with treats, you can also use the app to toss them to your pet. Using Furbo gives pet owners peace of mind when they leave their pets home alone.

Germ Guardian Air Purifier for Homes with Pets

If you have a pet that sheds, you know how bad allergies can get. Having an itchy nose, teary eyes, and scratchy throat is not fun for anyone, no matter how much you love your pet. The Germ Guardian Air Purifier can help remove pet dander, pet hair, germs, dust, pollen, and even odors to help you feel better in your own home. This air purifier usually retails at $265 but is 43% off right now, plus an extra $40 coupon that you can apply at checkout.

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Brick Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy

This interactive dog toy has compartments for you to hide treats inside, and dogs have to flip and slide open each one to find the food. The toy can keep them entertained, redirect destructive behavior, and provide mental stimulation, according to the brand.

ELS PET Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Cleaning up after your pet when it does its business is never fun. The ELS PET Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box does the work for you. The litter box lets you skip the scooping by discarding the waste into its trash can which you can easily dispose of it once the cat does its business. It also has UV technology that can keep the litter box clean and reduce odors.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Next up is the highly acclaimed ChomChom Pet Hair Remover. This reusable tool has garnered praise from pet owners across the globe. With a simple rolling motion, it effortlessly collects pet hair from furniture, clothing, and car seats, storing it in a convenient built-in chamber. Press the button on the handle to open the chamber and dispose of the hair hassle-free.

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a pet owner's dream appliance. Voted one of the best vacuums for pet hair, this cordless wonder tackles hair, food, and dirt with ease, leaving nothing behind. With up to 120 minutes of run time on a single charge and multiple attachments included, it's a must-have for maintaining a clean and hair-free home.

Casper Dog Bed

Casper's Dog Bed also makes an appearance on our list. Constructed with memory foam, it offers superior comfort and support, relieving pressure points and providing joint and hip relief. The bed features raised bolsters for your furry friend to rest their head on, creating a cozy and secure space. The removable nylon cover is machine-washable, and the soft material on top mimics the feeling of pawing at loose earth, offering a sense of familiarity and comfort to your canine companion.

When browsing for pet supplies on Amazon, it's important to consider your pet's specific needs and preferences. For example, if you have a dog that overheats easily, a cooling dog bed could be a wise investment. According to Jamie Spain, the Parenting and Pets Reviews Analyst at the Good Housekeeping Institute, it's crucial to think about your pet's comfort levels, durability, and effectiveness when choosing personal products like cooling beds. Each animal is unique, and catering to their individual requirements is essential for their well-being.

As an added bonus, Amazon is expected to offer lightning deals throughout the sale. Keep a keen eye out for these limited-time offers to score even greater savings on pet essentials.

So, whether you're a proud cat lover, a dedicated dog parent, or the caregiver of a more exotic pet, don't miss out on Amazon's Pet Day sale. It's the perfect opportunity to shower your furry companions with love and affection while enjoying unbeatable deals. Remember, the