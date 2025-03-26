Don't have first aid kit for your pet? Vet shares essential supplies to handle emergencies at home

A first aid kit is handy during emergencies. It is a must-have in houses for unexpected injuries or sudden illness. It's time you keep a first aid kit for your pets, too. Pets' goofy antics necessitate a solid first aid kit. They are always swept up in some mischief, whether it's your dog's frantic late-night zoomies or your cat doing parkour on shelves ten feet off the ground. While you may not have the heart to stop their endearing shenanigans, it's still very important to be cautious. This is where first-aid kits come to the rescue. Keep a fully stocked first aid box at home.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet at Zigly, shared a detailed requirement list for your pet's first aid box. Dr Saraswat explained why a first aid kit is essential for pets and said, “Knowing exactly what one can handle at home confidently, what steps to take before seeking veterinary care, and when veterinary care is an emergency, is essential for pet owners. A first-aid kit is essential not only during natural disasters but also whenever a pet is far from immediate medical assistance, such as during family camping trips or vacations away from home.”

Here are the important things Dr Saraswat shared about first aid kits and responses:

Basic medical supplies

Keeping stock of the right medical supplies is very important. The supplies include:

A digital thermometer is crucial to monitor your pet’s temperature, which should be between 98°F and 102°F.

Gauze pads and rolls

Adhesive medical tape

Blunt-tipped scissors

Tweezers

Disposable gloves

Antiseptic wipes

Sterile saline solution

Styptic powder

Pet-safe antibiotic ointment.

Cotton. It is versatile, from cleaning to dressing wounds. It can also add a padded layer to the bandaging in case of painful injuries to the paws.

Micropore tape. It is handy for securing bandages or creating a temporary one. Ensure it is not wrapped too tightly to prevent unnecessary swelling.

Hot water bag. A small hot water bag can make a huge difference in easing painful swellings and providing temporary relief. Apply it to the site for 10-15 second intervals.

Restraint items in first aid kit

Muzzle prevents them from biting or licking their wounds.(Shutterstock)

Pets might bite when injured or scared, so carefully restraining them is important. Consider adding these:

Muzzle

Soft cloth strips

Small towels

Spare leash

What to do if your pet is bleeding?

First, clean wounds with antiseptic wipes.

Apply direct pressure to stop the bleeding.

Bandage without restricting circulation.

Pet parents should also learn how to make an emergency splint with magazines or cardboard, as it can be life-saving during extreme emergency situations.

What to do if your pet is choking?

Acting quickly with the Heimlich maneuver can get your dog out of danger.(Shutterstock)

Practice the pet Heimlich maneuver and know how to safely check your pet's mouth for foreign objects without being bitten.

The method involves applying thrusts (upwards and downwards) near the ribcage/abdominal area of your pet to remove the choking item. This can be done when your pet is in both standing and lying positions.

