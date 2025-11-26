Don’t make these common mistakes when giving your dog 🐶 a bath for a safe and happy experience

Bath time should be a simple and healthy routine for your dog, but many pet owners accidentally make mistakes that lead to discomfort, stress or even infections. A recent Instagram video shared by popular pet account @ourdogcosmo highlights the most common errors people make while washing their dogs and why avoiding them can make bath time safer and easier. Avoid these dog bathing mistakes(Unsplash)

For many dogs, a bath is not a relaxing experience. The sound of running water, slippery surfaces, scrubbing and unfamiliar sensations can make them nervous. Still, regular grooming is important. It reduces shedding, keeps the coat healthy, controls allergies, lowers the risk of skin infections, and prevents dirt from spreading inside your home.

Common bath-time errors to avoid

1. Water entering the ears

One common issue is letting water get inside your dog’s ears. This may seem harmless, but moisture in the ears can easily lead to painful ear infections. Owners should be careful when rinsing around the head and can use cotton balls (placed gently at the entrance, not inside the ear canal) to prevent water from entering.

2. Not cleaning hard-to-reach areas

Another mistake is not cleaning between a dog’s toes and other hard-to-reach areas. These parts of the body often hide Dirt, bacteria, and mud. If these areas aren’t cleaned well, dogs can get skin irritation, infections, or bad smells. Groomers say to lift the paws and carefully rub shampoo between the toes.

3. Skipping rewards after bath time

Giving your dog a reward after a bath is very important. A small treat or saying “good job” helps your dog like bath time. Dogs who get rewards often are less scared and more willing to cooperate in future baths.

Also read: Labrador vs Golden Retriever: Key differences to help you choose the right pet for your family

4. Not rinsing thoroughly

Perhaps the biggest mistake is not rinsing thoroughly. Shampoo left on the coat can cause dryness, itching, and irritation. It is suggested rinsing your dog until the water runs completely clear, and then rinsing one more time to be safe.

5. Leaving the coat damp

It's very important to dry your dog completely. Leaving fur wet can make it sticky, tangled, or cause infections. Start with a dry towel, then use air-drying or a pet-safe dryer.

By not making these common mistakes, pet owners can make bath time safer, healthier, and more comfortable for their dogs.