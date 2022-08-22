International Dog Day 2022: 5 ways pet dogs help us lead a better lifestyle

We're all dog lovers and at the end of the day, all we really look forward to is an unwinding session with our furry friends who envelop us in their unconditional love. August 26 is the day when we celebrate International Dog Day (also known as National Dog Day) which is marked to encourage people to adopt dogs rather than purchase them from pet shops or other establishments.

During the lockdown, we have seen a rise in people adopting dogs and pets; making them an integral part of their life and a great companion. Our beloved canines have been with us throughout good and difficult times and since International Dog Day is just around the corner, we could not help but do our bit in encouraging you to adopt dogs and lead a better lifestyle.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head of Zigly, revealed 5 different ways on how our dogs helps us lead a better lifestyle:

1. Best emotional support - Pets and especially dogs are the best emotional supporter for their owners and the family they live with. Dogs are known for their loyalty and companionship, and these traits make them ideal emotional support animals. Dogs have an innate ability to sense when their owner is feeling sad, anxious, or stressed and will offer comfort and reassurance through their actions and presence. They provide us with a sense of security and can help us feel less lonely. They provide us with unconditional love when we are feeling lonely or isolated.

2. Helps to keep us active - Dogs can also help us to stay active and fit. Taking a dog for a run or a walk is a wonderful way to exercise. Walking our dogs also gives us a chance to get some fresh air, which is important for our physical and mental health. Dogs can also motivate us to stick to our fitness goals. They provide us with a sense of responsibility and can help to hold us accountable for our daily exercise routine. Studies have shown that dog owners are more likely to be active than those without dogs.

3. Helps in socialising - For millennia, people have referred to dogs as “man's best friend”, and with good cause. They provide us with love and also help us to build social circles. Walking your dog around the neighbourhood is a great way to meet your neighbours and also help us to meet new people and make new friends. They provide us with an icebreaker and a topic of conversation. They also help us to feel more relaxed and comfortable in social situations.

4. Reduces stress and anxiety - There is no denying that dogs have a profound effect on our mental and emotional wellbeing. Dogs can also help to relieve stress and anxiety and can provide us with a sense of routine and structure during these uncertain times. Playing with a dog can also be a great way to relieve stress. In addition, dogs can provide a sense of security and safety for their owners, which can help to keep them calm and collected in difficult or stressful situations. Dogs can also help to reduce stress in other ways. For example, simply petting a dog has been shown to lower blood pressure and reduce cortisol levels (the stress hormone). Walking or exercising with a dog can also be a great way to relieve stress, as it gets you out in nature and away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

5. Keeps us in a routine - Dogs have helped to keep people in a routine for centuries. In ancient times, dogs were used as hunting partners and guardians. Today, dogs are still used for these purposes, but they also play an important role in helping people to maintain a regular routine. Dogs need to be exercised and taken for walks, and this can help to ensure that their owners get up and out of the house every day. Dogs also need to be fed and watered regularly, and this can help to remind their owners to eat and drink on a regular basis. In addition, dogs can help to provide structure and routine for children, as they can help to set boundaries and encourage regular routines such as bedtimes and mealtimes.