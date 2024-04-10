National Pet Day 2024: 7 wellness and workout tips for your pet buddies

A chance to express gratitude for your pet companion and a day to take measures for their welfare and well-being, National Pet Day is celebrated every year on April 11. This unique celebration was established by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate, who worked extensively for pets by supporting their rescue and adoption, in the year 2006. Extremely loyal and incredibly lovable, pets offer unconditional love to their owners. This day is the perfect opportunity to show appreciation for your pet buddy by taking measures towards their wellness. From vet check-ups, setting a routine to regular exercise, a series of lifestyle modifications can help your pet live longer and stay healthier. (Also read | Heatwave ahead: Tips to take care of your animal companion during harsh summer) National Pet Day 2024: When discussing the well-being of pets, it's essential to consider various aspects that contribute to their overall well-being.(Freepik)

When discussing the well-being of pets, it's essential to consider various aspects that contribute to their overall well-being.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Piyush Patel, veterinarian & director of Companion Animals & Engagement, Humane Society International/India shares wellness and exercise tips for your adorable furry friends, on the occasion of National Pet Day.

WELLNESS TIPS FOR PETS

1. Regular exercise and interactive play sessions: Engage pets in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight, strengthen muscles, and stimulate their minds. This can include walks, swimming and play sessions, and interactive toys.

2. Socialisation and mental stimulation: Allow pets opportunities for social interaction with other animals and people to prevent boredom, anxiety, and behavioural issues. Do not tie or chain them, as research suggests that dogs are naturally social beings who need interaction with humans and other animals. Intensive confinement or long-term restraint can severely damage their physical and psychological well-being.

Provide them mental stimulation through enrichment activities, such as puzzle toys, training sessions, or environmental enhancements like climbing structures or hiding spots.

3. Positive reinforcement training: Use positive reinforcement techniques to train pets, focusing on rewarding desirable behaviours rather than punishing unwanted ones. This strengthens the bond between the pet and owner and fosters trust and confidence. Making daily walks a good experience for your pet will ensure that they look forward to it, which is a crucial part of their fitness and well-being.

4. Provide appropriate nutrition: Provide pets with high-quality, balanced diets suitable for their species, age, and health needs. Consult a veterinarian to understand the needs of your pet and always ensure they have access to fresh water.

5. Provide veterinary care: Schedule regular check-ups with a veterinarian to monitor the pet's health, address any medical conditions, and keep up with vaccinations, deworming and required preventive care. It is beneficial if pets are spayed/neutered at a proper age.

6. Set a routine and maintain records: Establish consistent routines for feeding, exercise, and rest to provide pets with a sense of security and predictability. Also keep all the records treatment and vaccination, this can be very useful in case of medical emergency.

7. Love and attention: Offer pets plenty of love, attention, and affection to foster a strong emotional bond and promote their overall well-being.