New Year 2024: Pamper your pets with these 5 nutrient-rich treats

The New Year is just round the corner, and it is the perfect time to plan a healthy diet plan for your lovable pets that can boost their longevity, energy levels and overall well-being. Not every food that benefits humans, is suitable for your furry friend, so one must exercise caution while selecting their meals and snacks. When organising a New Year's get-togethers with friends, opt for nutritious and flavourful treats for your pets instead of oily and fatty foods. Prioritise their well-being to ensure their health remains robust. Treats that enhance their bone health, oral health, support hydration and energy levels are recommended by experts. (Also read | 12 New Year’s resolutions for sustainable living) When organising a New Year's get-togethers with friends, opt for nutritious and flavourful treats for your pets instead of oily and fatty foods(Freepik)

"As we usher in the new year, it becomes increasingly pertinent to align our pets' lifestyles with our own health-focused aspirations. Beyond the basics of nutritious pet food, regular exercise, and veterinary care, the well-being of our pets is deeply influenced by the daily treats we choose, especially those offering nutritional benefits," says Salil Murthy, Managing Director, Mars Petcare India.

Here are 5 healthy New Year treats that your pets are sure to enjoy.

1. Oral care treats

A staggering 80 per cent of dogs over three years old experience gum disease. Dog chews are very effective in combating tartar build-up in dogs' teeth, says Murthy.

2. Foods to boost bone health

Nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin K and magnesium play an important role in strengthening your dog's bones and overall well-being. Apart from the bone health treats that are available in the market, one can also offer them natural options like yoghurt, cheese, chicken and fish, vegetables etc.

3. Wet cat food

"In winter season, like everyone else, cats too need some extra nourishment and care. Canned or wet foods with right nutrient mix aid in digestion and provide energy. Wet cat foods are usually a mix of fish, chicken, and nutritious vegetables and offer a complete and balanced diet. This palatable wet cat food enriches mealtime experiences," says Murthy.

4. Broccoli

Cruciferous vegetables are full of benefits and must be included in your pup's diet. You can cut the vegetable in small pieces and offer them as a treat or along with their usual meals. While raw broccoli works just as fine, it can be roasted or steamed too.

5. Strawberries

Who doesn't like these naturally sweet treats. Rich in Vitamin-C, strawberries can enhance your pet's immunity, but considering they are high in sugar, watch out for the portions.