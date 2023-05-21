Signs of stress in your dog and ways to overcome it

Like humans, dogs can get stressed for a variety of reasons from a change in settings, too many unknown people around, boredom, to anxiety. Your furry friends are quite sensitive and can even feel stressed when they sense tension in their environment. Pet parents should look for signs of stress like excessive licking, too much barking, rapid blinking, appetite loss, urination etc in their dogs. It is important to address their stressors and comfort your furry companions once you know they are stressed. You can take them for a walk and spend some relaxing time with them or plan an activity that they like. (Also read: National Rescue Dog Day: How to help a rescue dog adjust into their new home) Pet parents should look for signs of stress like excessive licking, too much barking, rapid blinking, appetite loss, urination etc in their dogs.(Pixabay)

"The breakneck pace of modern life can take its toll, not just on us but on our furry companions as well. It’s important to watch out for signs of stress for them, so you can provide comfort and help them cope," says Prateek Raj Singh, CEO & Founder of Fabled Pet Food.

SIGNS OF STRESS IN DOGS

Trembling

Singh says the most telling signs of stress in your pup will reflect in their behaviour and pet parents should look for changes in their demeanour or shifts in their body language.

"A common marker for stress in dogs is trembling. If you find your pup shaking, make an effort to comfort them and also take stock of your surroundings so you may ascertain the cause. Dogs may also pace around in response to stressors," says the expert.

Barking, whining and other signs

"Another way dogs express themselves when stressed is by barking or whining. Be sure to respond to such cues with comfort, and help them get away from the stressor if possible. Excessive licking, unusual yawning and body language cues such as rapid blinking and excessive yawning may also be indicators of stress. Bodily cues such as excessive shedding, urination, refusal of food and panting also signify the presence of stress," says Singh.

How to ease your dog's stress

Singh says the first step towards comforting your dog in the face of stress should be removing them from the stressful situation.

"Take them to a quiet and comforting place if possible. Setting up a safe space for them in your house can go a long way towards this. Enacting familiar commands such as heel or come can prove to be effective grounding mechanisms, and help them calm down by experiencing a sense of normalcy," he says.

"Make sure to take adequate care of your dog’s lifestyle to ensure they are well equipped to deal with stress. This includes providing adequate stimulation, exercise and most importantly, nutrition. Urban dogs need holistic diets that are tailored specifically to their lifestyle needs. This involves protein from fresh sources, balanced by wholesome botanicals and inclusions of nutritive superfoods such as berries," concludes Singh.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter