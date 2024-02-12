Valentine’s Day 2024: 5 fun and festive activities to enjoy with your pet on this special day

Love is in the air as the long-awaited Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Couples are rushing to make dinner plans and flower arrangements, and grocery store shelves are overflowing with pink and red hues. This Valentine's Day, whether you're in a relationship or not, remember your true loves - your pets! After all, since your pet's devotion is unconditional, let's face it - you probably spend more time with them than you do with your significant other. This day serves as an excellent opportunity to surprise your furry friend with some extra love and quality time. You can shower your pooch with gifts and treats, but creating fun experiences and memories together is priceless. (Also read: Valentine's Day 2024: Top colour palette for romantic interior design ) Celebrate Valentine's Day with your pets with fun activities.(Unsplash)

Fun Valentine’s Day activities to enjoy with pets

Sushen Roy, Business Head, Zigly, shared with HT Lifestyle five pawsome Valentine’s Day activities to enjoy that will strengthen your bond while providing mental stimulation and exercise for your pup.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

1. Host a Doggie Valentine’s Day Photo Shoot

Break out the festive props like tutus, wings, headbands and backdrops for a special photoshoot with your pet. Arm yourself with plenty of treats to get their attention and cute poses. Take things up a notch by getting semi-professional with lighting and filters. Set up for the perfect capture by having them sit, stay, smile or offer a high-five or paw shake. You’ll cherish these memories and photos for years to come.

2. Bake Heart-Shaped Treats Together

Cooking up homemade goodies with your dog by your side is a delightfully delicious activity. Look up for easy recipes for heart-shaped peanut butter or pumpkin dog treats. Gather your baking supplies and let your sous chef lick the bowl clean after. Measure and mix with one hand while petting your pooch with the other. Consider baking a bigger batch to share with other pets or local shelters too. The treats will be extra special knowing they were made with love and sampling from your furriest family member.

3. Play Fun Games for Prizes

Set up a game zone in your home or yard to get your dog’s brain going and bring smiles all around. Try playing “red light, green light” by calling out colours, and rewarding with treats when they stop and go. Or hide heart-shaped toys around the house and prompt them to “find it” for a searching game. You can also teach them to identify Valentine’s Day-themed objects like cards, chocolate boxes, flowers and stuffed animals. The more creative you get with fun games, the more stimulating it will be for your pup.

4. Make Paw-Friendly Valentine’s Day Crafts

You may make paw print paintings using non-toxic paint. Decorate frames with their paw print and add favourite photos of you two together. Get crafty with homemade dog scarves or bandanas decorated with fabric markers, glue-on rhinestones or stitching their name. Or create cute DIY doggie Valentine’s Day cards adorned with their paw print, nose print or photo. You can even attach a doggie treat! Display your handmade crafts prominently so you both can enjoy them long after Valentine’s Day. Get as glittery and goofy as you like.

5. Cuddle Up for a Movie Marathon

Pick a few feel-good flicks and get ready for an indulgent relaxation fest. Make some popcorn for yourself and prep tasty snacks or a long-lasting chew for your pup. Deck out the ultimate movie-watching spot with blankets, pillows and stuffed toys. Some great picks are romantic comedies, Disney movies, nostalgic throwbacks or classic dog films. Keep petting your pooch, interacting during fun parts and capturing cuddle moments on camera. A movie marathon makes a perfect relaxing cap for your Valentine’s Day celebration.

There’s no better gift you can give your furry Valentine than your time, attention and love. Soak up every precious moment with your loyal companion. After all, your dog thinks every day spent with you is perfect; especially when there are treats involved.