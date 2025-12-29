Varun Dhawan's beloved dog Angel passes away, actor shares heartfelt tribute: ‘Today heaven gained another angel…’

Varun Dhawan’s beloved pet dog, Angel, has passed away. The actor shared an emotional tribute on his Instagram page on December 29, posting a touching video montage of cherished moments with Angel, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that reflected the deep bond they shared. Watch the video Varun Dhawan shared as a tribute to his dog.(Instagram)

Angel, a beagle, was a long-standing member of the family and will be deeply missed by all. Sharing the news on social media, the actor penned a heartwarming caption that read, “Rip angel. Today heaven gained another angel. Thank u for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to joey we will miss u. See u down the road.” When a fan got confused that it was his other dog Joey who passed away, Varun let them know that it was not the same dog.

Watch the adorable video

Varun’s video tribute features a series of adorable clips and photographs of Angel, including warm selfies with Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal. The montage captures Angel in her happiest moments - sleeping peacefully, playfully holding an oil container in his mouth, running freely along a beach, and even looking like a diva in a cute Minnie Mouse-inspired dog jacket - offering a tender glimpse into the joy she brought to their lives.

The Thamma actor recently appeared on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s talk show, Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol, and talked adoringly about his dogs and the bond he shares with them. While speaking about his daughter Lara and his other dog, Joey, he explained, “ I don’t say this in front of the camera to sound cool but I don’t differentiate between my dog and my child. It’s the first time I have had a dog. That bond which I have with him, I don’t think I can have that bond with any other living being.”

Emotional reactions

The reactions were a mix of shock, sadness and deep empathy for Varun Dhawan and his family, with fans and celebrities coming together to mourn Angel’s loss. Among the many heartfelt messages, Sophie Choudry wrote, “I’m so so sorry. Angel is with the angels now”, while Zoya Akhtar commented, “I am so sorry. RIP baby”. Ayesha Shroff expressed her disbelief with a simple, “Oh no”, and Mouni Roy added, “Im so terribly sorry.”

Fans, too, flooded the comments section with emotional messages, writing, “May her soul rest in peace, she will be missed”, “So sad”, “Angel was so close to you”, and “Stay strong, VD. I can feel your pain. Rest in peace, dear Angel”, reflecting just how deeply Angel was loved, even beyond Varun’s immediate circle.