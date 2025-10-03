Pre-karva chauth parties are giving the festival a whole new vibe Story

As Karva Chauth, the festival of fasting from sunrise to moonrise for their husband's long life and well-being approaches, Mumbai's women have already begun celebrating themselves. The city's women are hosting and attending pre- Karva Chauth parties, where celebrations include dancing to the beats of the Dhol and DJ, exciting stalls to choose from, including lipstick making workshops, bangle stalls and perfume making. A Pre-karva chauth party

'The party is attended by around 400 women'

Neha K Kanabar is hosting a pre- Karva Chauth party for her community of mothers in different cities, including Mumbai. This years theme is 'The fake wedding: All divas, no dulhas.' While these women are regularly in touch online, it's the offline meetups that garner most excitement. Neha says, "Our pre-Karva Chauth parties are not bound by caste, creed, or religion—they’re open to all women, with the focus on celebrating womanhood, laughter, and festive bonding. Each year, we curate a fresh theme with décor, dress codes, mehendi, music, games, gifting, photo bhoots, makeup stations, pampering, and food. Every detail is designed to give moms a complete festive experience."

Sharing more about the theme she adds, "This year, it’s a fun fake wedding theme—All Divas, No Dulhas—with a gold-and-glitter dress code and goggles for that quirky twist! The idea is for mom's to let their hair down, bond with gal pals, celebrate themselves and burn the dance floor before they get ready for the Karva Chauth fasting and festivities."

'An experience where tradition meets togetherness'

Garima Datta, a teacher from Malad says that her party is more intimate. While she isn't married yet, she wants to give her married friends an experience that makes them feel special and pampered. She says, "For me, hosting a pre-Karva Chauth gathering is about curating an experience where tradition meets togetherness. From intricate mehendi and vibrant bangle stalls to a carefully designed festive menu, every detail was chosen to celebrate the spirit of the occasion. While I am not married myself, I find immense joy in creating a space where my married friends can bond, share laughter, and carry forward the warmth of this tradition in a modern, memorable way."

'Delightful prelude to Karva Chauth'

Gipy Walia from Andheri, who is set to attend one such bash says she is excitedly looking forward to the party. "From getting mehendi done to picking out beautiful bangles, enjoying the festive food, and connecting with other married women, it promises to be a delightful prelude to Karva Chauth. It’s the perfect way to celebrate with friends and family before the big day."

Box- How to host the perfect pre- Karwa Chauth party

* The pre-Karva Chauth celebration promises fun, creativity, and bonding. The event kicks off with an easy dance workshop, followed by interactive stalls like DIY mehendi and bangle customization.

*A host-led live session and games will help women connect and share experiences, while a photo corner and a memory board capture special moments.

*Guests can enjoy a curated menu of traditional and modern favourites, all set to a mix of festive music.

*An after-movie session, preferably a fun chick flick will preserve the joyous memories of this vibrant prelude to Karva Chauth.

(Tips by Sargun Singh, Event Planner)