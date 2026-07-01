10-minute egg avocado khakhra chaat: Try this high-protein nutritionist-approved breakfast recipe to fuel your mornings

Mornings can be hectic, and breakfast is often the first thing to fall off the to-do list. But before you dash out the door with just a cup of coffee, remember that your body needs fuel to power through the day. A protein-packed breakfast can keep you energised, satisfied, and focused for hours – and this quick recipe does exactly that without keeping you in the kitchen for long.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared a wholesome, high-protein breakfast recipe that combines the goodness of eggs and avocado into a meal that's both nourishing and delicious. Designed to keep you feeling full for longer, the recipe balances protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to fuel your morning without compromising on flavour.

In an Instagram post shared on June 30, the nutritionist highlights, “Looking for a quick, high-protein breakfast recipe that keeps you full for hours? This 10-minute egg and avocado khakhra chat provides exactly 30 grams of protein and 450 calories, making it an ideal choice for weight management and sustained morning energy.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 2 boiled eggs, peeled and diced

½ ripe avocado, cut into small cubes

1 small cucumber, finely diced

3 to 4 tbsp thick Greek yoghurt

1 whole-wheat khakhra

Oregano, to taste

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste Method Peel the boiled eggs and chop them into bite-sized cubes. Dice the avocado and cucumber into similarly sized pieces so the mixture has an even texture. Transfer the chopped eggs, avocado, and cucumber to a mixing bowl. Add a generous dollop of thick Greek yoghurt, which will bind the ingredients together while adding extra protein and creaminess. Sprinkle in oregano, salt, and freshly ground black pepper according to your taste. Gently fold everything together until the ingredients are evenly coated and the mixture becomes smooth and creamy, taking care not to mash the avocado completely. Place a fresh, crispy khakhra on a serving plate and spread the prepared mixture evenly over the top, ensuring every bite gets a balance of the toppings. Serve immediately while the khakhra is still crisp, making for a wholesome, protein-packed breakfast or snack with a satisfying crunch. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 2 boiled eggs, peeled and diced

½ ripe avocado, cut into small cubes

1 small cucumber, finely diced

3 to 4 tbsp thick Greek yoghurt

1 whole-wheat khakhra

Oregano, to taste

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste Method Peel the boiled eggs and chop them into bite-sized cubes. Dice the avocado and cucumber into similarly sized pieces so the mixture has an even texture. Transfer the chopped eggs, avocado, and cucumber to a mixing bowl. Add a generous dollop of thick Greek yoghurt, which will bind the ingredients together while adding extra protein and creaminess. Sprinkle in oregano, salt, and freshly ground black pepper according to your taste. Gently fold everything together until the ingredients are evenly coated and the mixture becomes smooth and creamy, taking care not to mash the avocado completely. Place a fresh, crispy khakhra on a serving plate and spread the prepared mixture evenly over the top, ensuring every bite gets a balance of the toppings. Serve immediately while the khakhra is still crisp, making for a wholesome, protein-packed breakfast or snack with a satisfying crunch. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

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According to Khushi, this balanced breakfast brings together healthy fats, lean protein, and complex carbohydrates to provide sustained energy, help stabilise blood sugar levels, and prevent mid-morning energy crashes.

The protein-rich combination of boiled eggs and Greek yoghurt supplies essential amino acids that support muscle repair and recovery while keeping you feeling fuller for longer. Creamy avocado contributes heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and dietary fibre, while cucumber adds hydration, essential micronutrients, volume, and a satisfying crunch. Tying it all together is a whole-wheat khakhra, which serves as a source of complex carbohydrates, providing slow-release energy to fuel your morning.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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