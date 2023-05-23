3 high-protein chocolate ice cream recipes to satiate summer sweet cravings

If there is any respite from scorching summer heat, it is indulging in the heavenly ice creams, sorbets and all things frozen and cold. But instead of using sugar, cream and other high-calorie ingredients that ice creams are usually made of, one can try nutritious ingredients that will also prevent sugar spikes and weight gain. Using high-protein and low-fat ingredients with natural sweeteners can make your ice cream diabetes and cholesterol friendly apart from being delicious. Make a mindful choice and go for low fat milk, dates, unsweetened cocoa powder to enjoy a guilt-free ice cream experience. (Also read: International Tea Day 2023: Easy and tasty snacks to relish with your evening tea) Make a mindful choice and go for low fat milk, dates, unsweetened cocoa powder to enjoy a guilt-free ice cream experience.(Unsplash)

1. Chickpea chocolate ice cream

(Recipe by Nutritionist Pooja Makhija)

Ingredients

A bowl of soaked chickpeas

Dates

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Almond milk

Method

Put all the ingredients in a mixer and blend them all together. Add some more milk to achieve the desired creamy consistency.

Take out the paste in a dish and deep freeze for 30 minutes.

Enjoy the delicious and creamy chickpea ice cream.

“Absolutely no one at home figured the base ingredient when I made them try. All loved and were shocked to know I fed them hummus ice cream,” says Makhija.

2. Chocolate Banana Protein Ice Cream

(Recipes by Chef Wallace Wong, Instagram/w2sixpackchef)

Ingredients (Makes 3 cups)

2 cups (roughly 2 bananas) frozen banana chunks⁣

1/2 cup dairy-free milk or dairy of choice⁣

1 scoop chocolate protein⁣

⁣Method

How it came about was that when I worked pastry at a restaurant, I needed to create a banana puree for a dessert. I wanted something easy to make and pure in banana flavour. This meant the less ingredients needed, the better the flavour.

⁣In my freezer I always have extra cut up bananas and since the puree was to be served cold, I thought I would use those instead of fresh ones.

⁣I simply added the frozen bananas with some cream and blended it to create this smooth and creamy banana puree.⁣

I took that recipe and simply added protein powder which has natural stabilizers typically found in ice cream like xanthan gum to turn it into a protein recipe.

Take out and let thaw for 5-10 minutes before scooping for the perfect consistency⁣.

Use a blender plunger when pureeing to help make the ice cream base smooth and thick and incorporate air to make it voluminous⁣.

⁣3. High-protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream

(Recipe by Selma, Instagram/fitfoodieselma)

It’s a healthier alternative and contains over 20 g protein per serving. The secret ingredient is cottage cheese which gives this ice cream cheesecake like flavour and super-creamy texture. This recipe makes 2 servings.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups (lactose-free) cottage cheese

1 1/2 tablespoons cacao powder

2 tablespoon peanut butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

3 tablespoons almond milk or milk of choice (you can add a bit more if your blender can’t mix it)

2 tablespoons dark chocolate chips

Method

1. Put all the ingredients (except chocolate chips) into a blender and mix until creamy.

2. Pour into a container. Fold in the chocolate chips.

3. Freeze for 4-5 hours (no longer than that!) and enjoy.