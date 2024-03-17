3 easy and mouthwatering homemade pancake recipes to start your day right

Pancakes are a favourite morning breakfast and a delicious dessert. They come in a plethora of varieties that can satisfy your cravings for anything from sweet to savoury, depending on your mood. Virtually every part of India has a variety of regional pancakes to choose from, including dosa, uttapam, appam, malpua, cheela and thalipeeth. A pancake is a thin, flat cake made with flour, eggs, sugar and butter for a sweet version, or flour, salt, turmeric, onion, garlic, ginger and a combination of other spices for a spicy one. You can add healthy ingredients to make them more nutritious. Children especially love them. Check out these delicious pancake recipes that you must try for a flavourful delight. (Also read: Rice delights: 3 delicious recipes that will satisfy every rice lover's craving ) Indulge in the ultimate breakfast delight with our collection of homemade pancake recipes.(Unsplash)

Easy Homemade Pancake Recipes

1. Rawa Vegetable Pancake

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Rawa Vegetable Pancake recipe(Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

½ cup semolina (rawa)

3 tbsps yogurt

¼ cup grated carrots

¼ cup frozen green peas

1 small onion, chopped

1 small capsicum, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

A pinch of sugar

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

¼ tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Oil as required

Green chutney to serve

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix together semolina, yogurt, and sufficient water. Add carrots, green peas, onion, capsicum, green chillies, sugar, crushed black peppercorns, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well and set aside 10-15 minutes.

2. Heat a non-stick tawa, pour a ladle of the prepared batter and spread it lightly to make a pancakes. Drizzle a little oil on the sides and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side.

3. Serve hot with green chutney.

2. Banana Pancake

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Banana Pancake recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

¼ cup mashed banana

½ cup whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

1 tsp butter for greasing and cooking

For the chocolate sauce

½ cup roughly chopped chocolate

¼ cup milk

For the garnish

1 tbsp roasted almond (badam) slivers

Method:

For the pancakes

1. Combine all the ingredients along with 1 cup of water in a deep bowl and mix well using a whisk.

2. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle) and greased it using ¼ tsp of butter, pour ¼ cup of the batter on it and spread in a circular motion to make a thick pancake of 150 mm. (6") diameter.

3. Cook the pancake on a medium flame, using a ¼ tsp of butter, till it turns golden brown in colour from both the sides.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make about 5 more pancakes. Keep aside.

For the chocolate sauce

1. Combine the chocolate and milk in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds.

2. Remove and mix well using a spoon. Keep aside.

How to proceed

1. Place each pancake on a serving plate and fold into a triangle.

2. Pour little chocolate sauce over each pancake and serve immediately garnished with almond slivers.

3. Spinach and Oats Pancake

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Spinach and Oats Pancake recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

15-20 fresh spinach leaves

1 cup quick cooking oats

¾ cup pressed rice (poha)

2 green chillies, stemmed

½ inch ginger, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves

2-3 tbsps fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Tomato ketchup for serving

Method:

1. Take pressed rice in a colander. Add water and wash thoroughly. Set aside for 10 minutes.

2. Take spinach leaves in a grinder jar. Add oats, green chillies, ginger, garlic, coriander leaves, soaked pressed rice, ½ cup water, salt and grind to a fine paste.

3. Transfer in a bowl.

4. Heat a shallow nonstick pan. Add a ladleful of batter and spread evenly. Drizzle some oil and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

5. Flip and cook on other side for 2-3 minutes more.

6. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.