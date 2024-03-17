3 easy and mouthwatering homemade pancake recipes to start your day right
Pancakes are a favourite morning breakfast and a delicious dessert. They come in a plethora of varieties that can satisfy your cravings for anything from sweet to savoury, depending on your mood. Virtually every part of India has a variety of regional pancakes to choose from, including dosa, uttapam, appam, malpua, cheela and thalipeeth. A pancake is a thin, flat cake made with flour, eggs, sugar and butter for a sweet version, or flour, salt, turmeric, onion, garlic, ginger and a combination of other spices for a spicy one. You can add healthy ingredients to make them more nutritious. Children especially love them. Check out these delicious pancake recipes that you must try for a flavourful delight. (Also read: Rice delights: 3 delicious recipes that will satisfy every rice lover's craving )
Easy Homemade Pancake Recipes
1. Rawa Vegetable Pancake
(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)
Ingredients:
½ cup semolina (rawa)
3 tbsps yogurt
¼ cup grated carrots
¼ cup frozen green peas
1 small onion, chopped
1 small capsicum, chopped
2 green chillies, chopped
A pinch of sugar
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
¼ tsp red chilli powder
Salt to taste
Oil as required
Green chutney to serve
Method:
1. In a bowl, mix together semolina, yogurt, and sufficient water. Add carrots, green peas, onion, capsicum, green chillies, sugar, crushed black peppercorns, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well and set aside 10-15 minutes.
2. Heat a non-stick tawa, pour a ladle of the prepared batter and spread it lightly to make a pancakes. Drizzle a little oil on the sides and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side.
3. Serve hot with green chutney.
2. Banana Pancake
(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)
Ingredients:
¼ cup mashed banana
½ cup whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)
1 tsp butter for greasing and cooking
For the chocolate sauce
½ cup roughly chopped chocolate
¼ cup milk
For the garnish
1 tbsp roasted almond (badam) slivers
Method:
For the pancakes
1. Combine all the ingredients along with 1 cup of water in a deep bowl and mix well using a whisk.
2. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle) and greased it using ¼ tsp of butter, pour ¼ cup of the batter on it and spread in a circular motion to make a thick pancake of 150 mm. (6") diameter.
3. Cook the pancake on a medium flame, using a ¼ tsp of butter, till it turns golden brown in colour from both the sides.
4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make about 5 more pancakes. Keep aside.
For the chocolate sauce
1. Combine the chocolate and milk in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds.
2. Remove and mix well using a spoon. Keep aside.
How to proceed
1. Place each pancake on a serving plate and fold into a triangle.
2. Pour little chocolate sauce over each pancake and serve immediately garnished with almond slivers.
3. Spinach and Oats Pancake
(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)
Ingredients:
15-20 fresh spinach leaves
1 cup quick cooking oats
¾ cup pressed rice (poha)
2 green chillies, stemmed
½ inch ginger, roughly chopped
3 garlic cloves
2-3 tbsps fresh coriander leaves
Salt to taste
Oil for cooking
Tomato ketchup for serving
Method:
1. Take pressed rice in a colander. Add water and wash thoroughly. Set aside for 10 minutes.
2. Take spinach leaves in a grinder jar. Add oats, green chillies, ginger, garlic, coriander leaves, soaked pressed rice, ½ cup water, salt and grind to a fine paste.
3. Transfer in a bowl.
4. Heat a shallow nonstick pan. Add a ladleful of batter and spread evenly. Drizzle some oil and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
5. Flip and cook on other side for 2-3 minutes more.
6. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.