4 refreshing summer drink recipes for pregnant women

So, it is time for summer season of scorching heat and we tend to have some chill beverages to make you feel good. Seasonal fruits and vegetables that are currently in the market include juicy mangoes, red ripe watermelons, cucumber, sugar cane, citrusy fruits and much more but we all have, a doubt of what to drink during pregnancy. Amla beetroot carrot ginger juice to no-milk mango shake, here's what to drink during pregnancy.(HT Photos)

Hydration is an important part of maternal well-being and promotes foetal growth and development, prevents heat stroke, maintains electrolytes and improves digestion and nutrient absorption. Plain water can be sometimes boring, so we tend to opt for any juices and squashes.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Haripriya N, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Chennai, suggested a few pregnancy-friendly beverages during summer season to keep you refreshed.

1. Amla beetroot carrot ginger

Amla beetroot carrot ginger juice(HT Photo)

PREPARATION TIME: 10 MINUTES

SERVING SIZE: 2

INGREDIENTS:

Amla- chopped big pieces- 2

Beetroot- chopped ½ cup

Carrot- ½ cup

Ginger- a small piece minced.

Mint for garnishing.

METHOD:

Add all the ingredients (CARROTS, AMLA, BEETROOT) to the blender with half cup of water and juice it up. Filter it and finally add some fresh minced ginger, garnish with mint leaves and its ready to serve chill.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS: This refreshing drink is packed with antioxidants, flavonoids, that boosts immunity during pregnancy and Amla, carrots are good source of vitamin C and vitamin A. Beetroots fresh contains nitrates that help to maintain your blood pressure and promotes oxygen supply to the organs.

2. Tender coconut water punch-chia, strawberry

Tcw punch-chia, strawberry juice(HT Photo)

PREPARATION TIME: 15 MINUTES

SERVING SIZE: 2

INGREDIENTS:

Tender coconut water- 400ml

Lime juice- 1tbsp

Strawberry- chopped – ½ cup

Chia seeds soaked- 2tsp

METHOD:

Transfer the Tender coconut water to a bowl, add 1tbsp of lime juice. In a glass add few ice cubes, pour the tender coconut water, add soaked chia seeds and garnish it with chopped strawberry. Ready to serve.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS: This hydrating tangy drink is loaded with electrolytes and chia seeds will add on fiber and omega 3 which keeps satiated when taken as a mid-day beverage.

3. Melon Squash

Melon squash(HT Photo)

PREPARATION TIME: 15 MINUTES

SERVING SIZE: 2

INGREDIENTS:

Cucumber- 1 NOS

Muskmelon- ½ fruit

Honey- 2tsp

Sparkling water- optional

Mint leaves for garnishing.

METHOD OF PREPARATION:

Peel and chop the cucumber and muskmelon, blend them together. Add honey and blend again. Pour the mixture into a glass over ice cubes. Top with sparkling water (optional) Garnish with mint leaves.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS: Melons are generally packed with hydrating nutrients and this tasty combination is 90% water and also contains vitamin A and C.

4. No milk mango shake

PREPARATION TIME: 15 MINUTES

SERVING SIZE: 2

INGREDIENTS:

Ripened Mangoes- 1 full

Gond/ Almond pisin- 2tbsp

Sabja seeds- 1tsp

METHOD:

Peel and remove the pulp of the ripened mangoes. Add it to the blender and make it smooth.

In a glass add I tbsp of soaked badam pisin, layer it with the mango puree and add sabja seeds on top of it. Honey is optional. Keep it in the refrigerator and serve it chill.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS:

Mangoes are packed with polyphenols, including mangiferin, which is especially powerful. Polyphenols function as antioxidants and it also has source of folate, several B vitamins, as well as vitamins A, C, K, and E — all of which may help boost immunity.

Summer seasons are known for its seasonal fruits and juices, during pregnancy its very important to include healthy and nutritious drink that provide micronutrients rather opting for empty caloric, sugar sweetened beverages like soda, colour drinks, packed juices. Try these beverages for a healthy journey and beat the heat with super refreshing drinks.