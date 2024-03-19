5 tasty diabetes-friendly recipes for your Holi party

Holi, the festival of colours and delightful delicacies, is round the corner. The festival is as much about playing colours with loved ones as it's about enjoying delicious food with friends and relatives. While Holi celebrations aren't complete without mouthwatering traditional desserts, for people with diabetes, the choices are limited and temptations abound. To make sure you are able to indulge in sweet treats this Holi without raising your blood sugar levels, there are some diabetes-friendly options that people with the metabolic condition can have. However, moderation is the key and one should still balance their meals with sufficient amount of fibre, protein and other essential vitamins and nutrients. (Also read | Holi 2024: 6 DIY tips to make natural colours at home; Here's how you can play a safe Holi)

Holi 2024: Here are recipes that people with diabetes can enjoy this Holi.