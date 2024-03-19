5 tasty diabetes-friendly recipes for your Holi party
Holi is almost here. If you have diabetes, you can still enjoy these diabetes-friendly Holi delicacies without worrying about your blood sugar levels.
Holi, the festival of colours and delightful delicacies, is round the corner. The festival is as much about playing colours with loved ones as it's about enjoying delicious food with friends and relatives. While Holi celebrations aren't complete without mouthwatering traditional desserts, for people with diabetes, the choices are limited and temptations abound. To make sure you are able to indulge in sweet treats this Holi without raising your blood sugar levels, there are some diabetes-friendly options that people with the metabolic condition can have. However, moderation is the key and one should still balance their meals with sufficient amount of fibre, protein and other essential vitamins and nutrients. (Also read | Holi 2024: 6 DIY tips to make natural colours at home; Here's how you can play a safe Holi)
Chef Nitin Pal Singh, Co-Founder Cook And Bake Academy, Founder NPS Hospitality Services, shares recipes that people with diabetes can enjoy this Holi.
1. Whole Wheat Nutty Cake
Ingredients
190 gm yogurt
1 gm baking soda
120 gm whole wheat flour
2 gm baking powder
100 gm jaggery
80 gm vegetable oil
1/2 tsp vanilla essence
40 gm milk
30 gm chopped almonds
Method
- Grease a 6-inch circular pan with oil and line it with parchment paper.
- Sieve whole wheat flour and baking powder together in another bowl and set it aside.
- For the wet ingredients, combine yoghurt, jaggery and vegetable oil and whisk till everything is well combined.
- Add in vanilla and milk and mix.
- Combine the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients and bring the batter together.
- Transfer batter in the prepared baking pan and sprinkle chopped almonds all over the top.
- Bake at 180 degree celsius in a pre-heated oven for 30 - 35 minutes or until the skewer comes out clean.
- Allow it to cool and cut into slices and serve.
2. Baked Gujiya
Ingredients
2 cups whole wheat flour
¼ cup ghee
1 cup desiccated coconut
½ cup cashews chopped
1/4 cup pistachios chopped
¼ cup raisins
1 tsp saffron strands
2 tsp cardamom powder
1½ cup jaggery powder
¼ tsp salt
2-3 tbsp milk
For garnishing
1 tbsp pistachios chopped
Instructions
- To make the dough, mix the flour with the ghee and salt. Add lukewarm water gradually so as to form a soft dough. Cover it and keep it aside.
- In the meantime, add ghee in a pan and roast the desiccated coconut along with the nuts , raisins for 2-3 minutes, on medium flame. Keep it aside to cool down.
- Add it in a bowl and mix in ½ cup jaggery powder, saffron and cardamom powder. Combine well.
- Come back to the dough and roll in circular shape and line them into gujiya mould.
- Put your filling and seal gujiya properly, cut out the extra dough.
- Carefully open the mould, ease the gujiya out of it, line them on a baking tray and brush with milk.
- Bake in a preheated oven, at 200 degrees C, for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Remove, garnish your healthy and baked gujiya, with the sliced pistachios and serve. Enjoy!
3. Baked cups with spicy Bhel
Ingredients
Wonton sheets - 6 pcs
Chopped tomato - 1 pc
Chopped onion - 1 pc
Chopped coriander - 15 gm
Chopped green chili - 2 pc
Pomegranate seeds – 15 gm
Lemon – 1 no
Bhujia – 15 gm
Roasted peanuts - 15gm
Chat masala - 5gm
Red chili powder – 2 gm
Salt - To taste
Coriander Sprig – 5 gm
Procedure
- Take wonton sheets and line them in a greased tart moulds.
- Bake it in a preheated oven at 160 ◦C for about 10 minutes.
- Now make filling - Add all chopped ingredients (tomato, onion, coriander, green chili) and mix in the bowl. Add spices, lemon juice and mix.
- Add Pomegranate on top.
- Decorate with bhujiya, coriander sprig and peanuts.
4. Holi Truffle
Ingredients
1 cup almonds
⅓ cup desiccated coconut
10 – 14 medjool seedless dates
⅓ cup almond butter
Coating Ingredients
crushed pistachio as needed
crushed almonds as needed
Dry Strawberries crushed as needed
Procedure
- Slightly toast the almonds and desiccated coconut. Let them cool before grinding.
- Add dates, almonds and coconut in the food processor. Pulse it few times till the almonds break down.
- Add the almond butter and blend again till the whole mixture comes together.
- Roll the mixture in to small dumplings.
For coating
Coat the balls in desired flavour- crushed almonds/ pistachio/ dry strawberry.
5. Whole wheat Eggless Chocolate & Orange Cake
Ingredients
90 g whole wheat flour
10 g cornflour
30 g unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4tsp instant coffee powder
1/2tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
110 g brown sugar
60 ml sunflower oil
125 ml warm milk
12.5 ml yoghurt
1 tsp white vinegar
* 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
* 1 tsp orange zest
* 40 g freshly squeezed orange juice
Topping
Dark Chocolate - 75g
Dairy Cream - 50g
Orange slices - 2 no.
Method
- Grease and line the loaf pan with oil and baking paper. Preheat your oven to 180◦C.
- Add all the dry ingredients i.e., flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa powder, instant coffee and salt in a bowl.
- In a small bowl, warm up the milk.
- Add the sugar and yoghurt into this and stir until the sugar is dissolved.
- Now add the vinegar, vanilla, orange zest, orange juice and oil. Stir until combined.
- Sift the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.
- Pour this mixture into the prepared cake pan and bake it in a preheated oven at 180◦C for 30 - 35 minutes
- Let the cake cool down completely inside the pan on a wire rack before removing.
- Make ganache - melt chocolate and cream together and pour on cake.
- Coat orange slices in sugar and bake at 100 degree for about 20 minutes.
- Decorate cake orange slices on top.
