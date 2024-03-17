Holi 2024: 6 DIY tips to make natural colours at home; Here's how you can play a safe Holi

Holi 2024: The most special time of the year is around the corner, and we cannot wait for it already. One of the largest festivals of the country will be celebrated in a week and we are looking forward to it with bated breath. Holi is the festival of colours, and is that time of the year when happiness and joy prevails. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Radha. It also celebrates the triumph of good or evil – the win of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu. During this time, people smear each other's faces with colours, and bask in festivities. Holi-special dishes are prepared at home and relished with friends and family. Holi 2024: Organic and herbal colours are safe to play with. We should be mindful of the quality of the colours that we are using.(Parveen Kumar / HT Photo)

However, the colours that we use on our faces to celebrate Holi can affect our skin and eyes. Organic and herbal colours are safe to play with. We should be mindful of the quality of the colours that we are using. Holi, for this year, will be celebrated on March 25. As we gear up to celebrate the festival of colours, here are a few ways to make natural colours at home that are completely safe to play with.

DIY tips to make colours at home

Yellow: Th best way to make yellow colour is by mixing gram flour and turmeric powder in 1:2 ratio. We should sieve the mixture two to three times for it to mix evenly. The turmeric powder we use shuld be organic in nature.

Red: In order to make red colour, we can dry hibiscus flowers till they are crisp. Then we can grind them to a fine powder consistency. We can also mix gram flour with red saffron to get bright red colour.

Magenta: to make organic wet magenta colour, we can boil beetroot in water and use that water.

Green: To make dry green colour, we can mix henna powder with rice flour. To make wet green colour, we can mix henna powder with water. However, we should remember that henna can leave stains on clothes and skin for a few days.

Brown: We can boil coffee powder in water to get wet brown colour. However, coffee can also leave stains on clothes and skin.