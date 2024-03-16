Barsana's Laddu Mar Holi 2024: Date, history and significance of this pre-Holi tradition in Braj

Barsana's Laddu Mar Holi 2024: It's that time of the year when all roads lead to the popular Holi destinations of Uttar Pradesh - Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana for the much-awaited Braj Ki Holi. Lord Krishna devotees flock to these cities to witness and take part in the unique 10-day celebrations of the festival of colours. The Braj Ki Holi is hugely popular across the country and massive crowds head to these destinations to enjoy Holi festivities that are not only drenched in devotion, but also fun to be part of. While the festival of Holi will be celebrated across the country of March 25, the celebrations start in the Braj region way before that. (Also read | Braj Ki Holi 2024 full calendar: Dates of the 10-day Holi celebrations in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana) Braj Ki Holi is being celebrated from March 17 (Sunday) to March 26 (Tuesday) this year, (Facebook)

How Laddu Mar Holi is celebrated

Braj Ki Holi is being celebrated from March 17 (Sunday) to March 26 (Tuesday) this year, starting almost 10 days prior to the main festival and extending a day after it. The Holi festivities in Braj will kick off with Barsana's famous Laddu Mar Holi where devotees make a beeline at Shriji temple and wait to receive the laddoos that are flung from the rooftop of the temple by priests. People then go on to throw laddoos at each other, symbolising the playful teasing of Lord Krishna by the Gopis.

History of Laddu Holi

According to the legend, Shri Krishna's father who lived in Nandgaon received the invitation to play Holi from Barsana, Radha's hometown. The invitation was gladly accepted and a priest was sent by Lord Krishna's father to Barsana to convey his availability during the celebrations. The priest was given a grand welcome and served several sweets and snacks including a thaal of laddoos. Gopis who were almost always up to some mischief playfully threw colours on him. With no colours and only sweets in front of him, the priest threw laddoos at them, marking the beginning of Laddu Maar Holi in the region.

Next up: Lathmar Holi

After the Laddu Maar Holi in Barsana, the celebrations will switch gears to Lathmar Holi on March 18 where men from neighbouring towns, especially Mathura, will visit Barsana to participate in this unique celebration. Women of Barsana playfully hit them with sticks. A similar tradition will be observed in Nandgaon the next day on March 19 when men from Barsana will visit the town to playfully tease the women with lathis.

Celebrations to go on till March 26

Other celebrations include Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan (March 20), Chhadi Mar Holi in Gokul (March 21), Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan (March 23), Holi of flowers at Banke Bihari Temple (March 24), Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan (March 25) and Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple (March 26).