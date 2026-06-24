High-protein spin on classic tiramisu: Fitness coach shares simple recipe packing 30 g of protein per serving

Few desserts are as irresistible as tiramisu. With its luscious cream layers, coffee-soaked sponge and delicate dusting of cocoa, the Italian classic has long been the answer to every sweet craving. But what if you could enjoy all that indulgence with a nutritional upgrade? Making tiramisu at home not only lets you customise the flavours to your liking but also gives you complete control over the ingredients and macros going into each bite. For fitness and wellness enthusiasts who refuse to choose between their goals and dessert, this high-protein version delivers the best of both worlds.

Read more to find out the full recipe!(Unsplash)

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares nutritious, high-protein recipes on social media, has put a healthier spin on the classic tiramisu. In an Instagram video shared on June 24, D'Souza demonstrates how to make the indulgent dessert using simple ingredients such as low-fat paneer, skimmed milk and rusks, while also breaking down its nutritional value. The result is a creamy, coffee-infused treat that packs an impressive 30 grams of protein per serving without compromising on flavour.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the sponge layers: 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

150 ml hot water

5 rusks (for the first layer)

6 rusks (for the second layer, or as needed to fit your container) For the protein cream: 250 g low-fat paneer

4 tbsp honey (about 80 g)

150 ml skimmed milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt For garnish: Cocoa powder, for dusting Method In a small bowl, combine the instant coffee powder and hot water. Stir until the coffee dissolves completely. Dip five rusks into the coffee mixture for five to 10 seconds, allowing them to absorb the liquid without becoming too soggy. Arrange them in a container to form the first layer. If you have leftover coffee, drizzle it over the rusks. Refrigerate for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, add the low-fat paneer, honey, skimmed milk, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Remove the container from the refrigerator and spread half of the cream mixture evenly over the coffee-soaked rusks to create the second layer. Prepare another batch of coffee if needed. Dip the remaining rusks (about six, or enough to cover the surface of your container) into the coffee for a few seconds and arrange them over the cream to create the third layer. Spread the remaining cream on top, smoothing the surface with a spatula. Finish with a generous dusting of cocoa powder. Cover and refrigerate for at least three to four hours, or preferably overnight, to allow the flavours to meld. Do not freeze. Macros {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the sponge layers: 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

150 ml hot water

5 rusks (for the first layer)

6 rusks (for the second layer, or as needed to fit your container) For the protein cream: 250 g low-fat paneer

4 tbsp honey (about 80 g)

150 ml skimmed milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt For garnish: Cocoa powder, for dusting Method In a small bowl, combine the instant coffee powder and hot water. Stir until the coffee dissolves completely. Dip five rusks into the coffee mixture for five to 10 seconds, allowing them to absorb the liquid without becoming too soggy. Arrange them in a container to form the first layer. If you have leftover coffee, drizzle it over the rusks. Refrigerate for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, add the low-fat paneer, honey, skimmed milk, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Remove the container from the refrigerator and spread half of the cream mixture evenly over the coffee-soaked rusks to create the second layer. Prepare another batch of coffee if needed. Dip the remaining rusks (about six, or enough to cover the surface of your container) into the coffee for a few seconds and arrange them over the cream to create the third layer. Spread the remaining cream on top, smoothing the surface with a spatula. Finish with a generous dusting of cocoa powder. Cover and refrigerate for at least three to four hours, or preferably overnight, to allow the flavours to meld. Do not freeze. Macros {{/usCountry}}

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Per half of the container:

Calories: 545

Protein: 30 g

Carbohydrates: 78 g

Fat: 14 g

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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