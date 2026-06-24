High-protein spin on classic tiramisu: Fitness coach shares simple recipe packing 30 g of protein per serving
Craving some tiramisu but worried about the guilt afterwards? Don't worry, we got you covered! Try this high-protein recipe that is super easy to make.
Few desserts are as irresistible as tiramisu. With its luscious cream layers, coffee-soaked sponge and delicate dusting of cocoa, the Italian classic has long been the answer to every sweet craving. But what if you could enjoy all that indulgence with a nutritional upgrade? Making tiramisu at home not only lets you customise the flavours to your liking but also gives you complete control over the ingredients and macros going into each bite. For fitness and wellness enthusiasts who refuse to choose between their goals and dessert, this high-protein version delivers the best of both worlds.
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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares nutritious, high-protein recipes on social media, has put a healthier spin on the classic tiramisu. In an Instagram video shared on June 24, D'Souza demonstrates how to make the indulgent dessert using simple ingredients such as low-fat paneer, skimmed milk and rusks, while also breaking down its nutritional value. The result is a creamy, coffee-infused treat that packs an impressive 30 grams of protein per serving without compromising on flavour.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the sponge layers:
- 1 tbsp instant coffee powder
- 150 ml hot water
- 5 rusks (for the first layer)
- 6 rusks (for the second layer, or as needed to fit your container)
For the protein cream:
- 250 g low-fat paneer
- 4 tbsp honey (about 80 g)
- 150 ml skimmed milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
For garnish:
- Cocoa powder, for dusting
Method
- In a small bowl, combine the instant coffee powder and hot water. Stir until the coffee dissolves completely.
- Dip five rusks into the coffee mixture for five to 10 seconds, allowing them to absorb the liquid without becoming too soggy. Arrange them in a container to form the first layer. If you have leftover coffee, drizzle it over the rusks. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add the low-fat paneer, honey, skimmed milk, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Remove the container from the refrigerator and spread half of the cream mixture evenly over the coffee-soaked rusks to create the second layer.
- Prepare another batch of coffee if needed. Dip the remaining rusks (about six, or enough to cover the surface of your container) into the coffee for a few seconds and arrange them over the cream to create the third layer.
- Spread the remaining cream on top, smoothing the surface with a spatula.
- Finish with a generous dusting of cocoa powder.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least three to four hours, or preferably overnight, to allow the flavours to meld. Do not freeze.
Macros{{/usCountry}}
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the sponge layers:
- 1 tbsp instant coffee powder
- 150 ml hot water
- 5 rusks (for the first layer)
- 6 rusks (for the second layer, or as needed to fit your container)
For the protein cream:
- 250 g low-fat paneer
- 4 tbsp honey (about 80 g)
- 150 ml skimmed milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
For garnish:
- Cocoa powder, for dusting
Method
- In a small bowl, combine the instant coffee powder and hot water. Stir until the coffee dissolves completely.
- Dip five rusks into the coffee mixture for five to 10 seconds, allowing them to absorb the liquid without becoming too soggy. Arrange them in a container to form the first layer. If you have leftover coffee, drizzle it over the rusks. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add the low-fat paneer, honey, skimmed milk, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Remove the container from the refrigerator and spread half of the cream mixture evenly over the coffee-soaked rusks to create the second layer.
- Prepare another batch of coffee if needed. Dip the remaining rusks (about six, or enough to cover the surface of your container) into the coffee for a few seconds and arrange them over the cream to create the third layer.
- Spread the remaining cream on top, smoothing the surface with a spatula.
- Finish with a generous dusting of cocoa powder.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least three to four hours, or preferably overnight, to allow the flavours to meld. Do not freeze.
Macros{{/usCountry}}
Per half of the container:
- Calories: 545
- Protein: 30 g
- Carbohydrates: 78 g
- Fat: 14 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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