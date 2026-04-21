Add a refreshing twist to summer with chef Kunal Kapoor's take on mangoes: An easy recipe for tangy mango fizz

Summer is here – but so are mangoes, making the heat a little easier to bear. When the scorching afternoons start to sap your energy, a refreshing, tangy drink can be just what you need to feel revived. And there’s nothing quite like whipping up a quick cooler with the king of fruits, whose perfect balance of sweetness and citrusy tang makes it ideal for a thirst-quenching summer treat.

Check out chef Kunal Kapoor's mango fizz recipe below!(Pinterest; Instagram)

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Kunal Kapoor, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge, has shared a refreshing mango fizz recipe – an ideal summer cooler that celebrates the king of fruits, mango, in all its juicy, vibrant glory.

In an Instagram video shared on April 20, the chef points out, “Mango season is here, and suddenly everything feels a little better. That first bite of a ripe mango? Unmatched. Now imagine that in a glass - this mango fizz is exactly that mood. Today we will make a great drink using mango which is very easy and very refreshing, especially in the summers.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 large mango (preferably sweet)

3 tbsp sugar

2 small lemons

2 tbsp sabja (basil) seeds (soaked)

Mint leaves

Chilled soda Method Choose the right mangoes: Pick ripe, naturally sweet mangoes – they should feel slightly soft to the touch and have a rich aroma. The sweeter the mango, the better the drink. Cut and cube the mango: Slice the mango lengthwise along the seed to get two cheeks. Take one cheek and, using a knife, make diagonal criss-cross slits in the flesh (without cutting through the skin) to create small cubes. Gently scoop the cubes out with a spoon. Repeat with the other cheek. Prepare the puree: Transfer the mango cubes to a blender, add sugar as needed, and blend into a smooth, lump-free puree. Add to the glass: Pour a generous amount of the mango puree into a tall serving glass – this forms the base and main flavour of the drink. Build the flavours: Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for tang, a few lightly crushed mint leaves for freshness, and soaked sabja (basil) seeds for texture. Top with soda: Pour chilled soda over the mixture. You’ll notice the sabja seeds begin to float and “dance” as the fizz activates. Stir and finish: Give it a gentle stir so the puree blends with the soda, then top up with a little more chilled soda for extra fizz. Ready to serve: Serve immediately for a refreshing, fizzy drink – essentially a mango-infused lemonade with a cooling, fizzy twist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 large mango (preferably sweet)

3 tbsp sugar

2 small lemons

2 tbsp sabja (basil) seeds (soaked)

Mint leaves

Chilled soda Method Choose the right mangoes: Pick ripe, naturally sweet mangoes – they should feel slightly soft to the touch and have a rich aroma. The sweeter the mango, the better the drink. Cut and cube the mango: Slice the mango lengthwise along the seed to get two cheeks. Take one cheek and, using a knife, make diagonal criss-cross slits in the flesh (without cutting through the skin) to create small cubes. Gently scoop the cubes out with a spoon. Repeat with the other cheek. Prepare the puree: Transfer the mango cubes to a blender, add sugar as needed, and blend into a smooth, lump-free puree. Add to the glass: Pour a generous amount of the mango puree into a tall serving glass – this forms the base and main flavour of the drink. Build the flavours: Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for tang, a few lightly crushed mint leaves for freshness, and soaked sabja (basil) seeds for texture. Top with soda: Pour chilled soda over the mixture. You’ll notice the sabja seeds begin to float and “dance” as the fizz activates. Stir and finish: Give it a gentle stir so the puree blends with the soda, then top up with a little more chilled soda for extra fizz. Ready to serve: Serve immediately for a refreshing, fizzy drink – essentially a mango-infused lemonade with a cooling, fizzy twist. {{/usCountry}}

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Note: The chef points out an important detail to keep in mind – the amount of sugar isn’t fixed and should be adjusted based on the natural sweetness or tanginess of the mangoes. In other words, it’s flexible, so taste and tweak as you go.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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