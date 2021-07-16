Barcelona Football Star-special chocolate recipes with a healthy twist

With Euro 2020 wrapping up right at the onset of the monsoon season in India, the football fans in the subcontinent continue to live on the matches highlights to nurse their nostalgia and if you, like us, keep looking out for the latest updates about your favourite footballers, we have good news for you. We recently came across some chocolate recipes that are Barcelona Football Star-special with a healthy twist.

Are you looking for chocolate recipes that are perfect for this rainy season and are not only delicious but healthy enough to give you a boost of energy? Search no futher as we got our hands on Chocolatey Drink with Banana and Date recipe that is a favourite of Spanish footballer, Gerard Piqué and Hot Chocolate with Coconut and Banana recipe that is Croatian attacking midfielder Ivan Rakitić’s favourite.

Yes, you read that right! Check out the exclusive recipes below that take only 10 minutes to prep up and thank us later:

The Chocolatey Drink with Banana and Date ( Pique’s favourite)

Ingredients:

1 banana

3 soaked dates

3 almonds

4 g cocoa powder

1 g vanilla extract

1 g cinnamon

1/2 cup ice cubes

250 ml hot milk

Method:

Blend Ingredients. Allow becoming runny puree. Add the remaining hot milk. Pour into the glass

Hot Chocolate with Coconut and Banana (Rakitic’s favourite)

Ingredients:

1 large banana

1 spoonful of pure cocoa

1 spoonful of maple syrup

150 ml hot coconut milk

Method:

Blend ingredients in the mixer. Mix until the liquid is uniform. Vary thickness by adding less or more hot coconut milk.

There you go! Your chocolatey recipes are ready to serve and devoured. To make your milk foam fluffier you can use an electronic whisk/blender to help you get the right texture.

Benefits:

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants.

Packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E, almonds not only reduce hunger and promote weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health apart from having an excellent nutrition profile and benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function. Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energized without crashing soon afterward.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

