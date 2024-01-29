Seasoned and spiced mutton mince wrapped around metal skewers and cooked on charcoal fire or prawns with shell is pan sauteed with garlic, olives and parsley is all we need to dive into a gastronomic adventure and drive away our Monday blues. So, whether you have guests or are home alone after a tiring day at work, turn Monday into a culinary celebration with some delectable but easy meat and seafood recipes of Chicken Cordon Bleu, Pan Seared Lamb Chops and Butter Garlic Prawns. Beat Monday blues by whipping up these 3 irresistible meat and seafood recipes at home (Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash)

Chicken Cordon Bleu (serves 2)

"Cordon Bleu" means "blue ribbon" in French, symbolizing culinary excellence. This dish, typically breaded and pan-fried meat wrapped around cheese, has contemporary baked variations. Components include breadcrumbs, gammon, Swiss cheese, and chicken, topped with a rich cream sauce with a hint of Dijon mustard.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Ingredients: Chicken Breast - 320g. (2 numbers)

Sliced Emmental Cheese - 60gm

Sliced Cooked Ham- 60gms

Oil - for frying Marination: Dijon Mustard - 4gms

Salt- 2gm

Pepper- 2gm

Oil- 20ml Crumbing: Panko Bread Crumbs - 200gms

Eggs - 2

Refined Flour- 45gms Mash Potatoes: Boiled mash Potatoes- 250gms

Butter- 15gms

Cream- 40 gms

Salt - 1gm Sauce: Fresh Cream - 50gms

Garlic - 2gms

Dijon Mustard - 2gms

Butter - 15gms

Thyme - 1gm

Salt - 1gm

Parmesan grated - 15gms

Method:

Begin by cutting the chicken breast into two halves lengthwise, resembling a book. Place it between parchment paper and flatten it using a meat hammer

Next, marinate the chicken with Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and oil

Open the chicken breast and layer it with a slice of cooked ham and Emmental cheese. Roll the chicken into a Swiss roll-like shape, ensuring the layers of chicken, ham, and cheese are visible. Secure it with a toothpick

Prepare three bowls: one with beaten eggs, another with flour, and the third with Panko breadcrumbs. Take the marinated chicken, coat it in flour, dip it in the egg, and then cover it thoroughly with breadcrumbs

Heat oil in a frying pan and deep fry the breaded chicken until it achieves a golden brown color till the chicken is cooked through

In a small non-stick pan, melt butter, add mashed potatoes, and mix until smooth. Add in cream and mix well. The mashed potatoes reach a creamy texture

For the sauce: Melt butter in a small saucepan, sauté garlic until golden brown, then add thyme and saute well. Pour in cream and Dijon mustard, stir for a minute, turn off the heat, and mix in Parmesan cheese until melted

To serve, spread a spoonful of mashed potatoes on a plate, slice the fried chicken, and arrange it atop the potatoes. Drizzle the Dijon mustard sauce over the chicken

Note: Chicken Cordon Bleu also pairs well with sautéed vegetables or grilled asparagus. Alternatively, the chicken can be baked at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes instead of frying.

2. Pan Seared Lamb Chops (Serves 2 - 3)

Experience gastronomic bliss with Pan-Seared Lamb Chops. This culinary masterpiece offers a symphony of flavours, textures and aromas that harmonise from sizzle to the first tender bite, creating an unforgettable delight.

Ingredients -

Lamb - 500 gms

Peeled garlic pods - 20 gms

Onions - 100 gms

Carrots - 50 gms

Leeks - 30 gms

Celery - 30 gms

Fresh thyme - 2-3 sprigs

Fresh rosemary - 1 sprig

Water/stock - enough to submerge the lamb chops completely

Butter - 50 gms

Olive oil - 50 gms

Red wine - 90 ml

For Braising:

Begin by dicing the onions, carrots, leek, and celery

Arrange these vegetables in a deep, oven-safe dish

Add olive oil, garlic cloves into the pan and cook in a preheated oven at 220 degrees C. Cook till the vegetables get golden brown in colour

Once the vegetables are charred, add the lamb chops, thyme, and rosemary to the dish. Pour in enough stock to completely cover the lamb chops

Reduce the oven temperature to 160 degrees Celsius. Cover the dish and cook for approximately 2 hours until the lamb is fully cooked

Sauce Preparation:

After the lamb is cooked, remove it from the braising liquid and set it aside

Strain the braising liquid into a pan and simmer until it reduces to a sauce-like consistency

Meanwhile, heat the oven container and deglaze it with red wine. Add this liquid into the reduction

Once the sauce reaches the desired consistency, adjust the seasoning with salt and incorporate cold butter cubes. The blending is the trick to get a nice shine into the sauce

Pan Searing:

Heat a heavy-bottomed pan, preferably cast iron, with olive oil and butter

Once the pan is hot, sear each lamb chop individually on both sides until they achieve a golden brown color. Season with salt while it cooks.

Note: This dish pairs excellently with roasted or grilled vegetables and a creamy potato mash

3. Butter Garlic Prawns (Serves 1)

Indulge in the world of Butter Garlic Prawns, a celebration of coastal flavours. This dish blends simplicity and sophistication, offering a sensory journey where succulent prawns meet the velvety embrace of butter and aromatic garlic allure.







Ingredients:

Prawns (40-60) with tail - 160gms

Garlic - 15gms

Butter - 30gms

Chilli Flakes - 2gms

Salt - 2gms

Crushed Pepper - 1gm

Thyme - a pinch

Parsley finely chopped - 2gms

Method:

Heat a non-stick pan, melt the butter and add the garlic. Saute the garlic until cooked

Add in the clean prawns and saute it along with garlic, make sure the pan is not too hot for the butter to split

Add in the chili flakes, thyme, crushed peppers and saute it for 4 - 5 mins or until the prawns curl up

Season the prawns and finish it with chopped parsley

Serve butter garlic with a slice of baguette

Note: Butter Garlic Prawns pair seamlessly with a crisp white wine

(Recipes: Chef Joe from Licious)