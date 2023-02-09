Bored of old regular recipes? Try these 3 fun South African recipes to elevate your cooking game
Whether you're looking for a hearty stew, a delicious BBQ, or a sweet treat, these South African recipes will satisfy your taste buds.
Are you tired of the same old recipes? Looking for a change of pace in your cooking routine? Then you're in luck! South African cuisine offers a unique blend of flavours and ingredients that are sure to add some excitement to your kitchen. With a mix of African, Dutch, Malaysian, and Indian influences, South African dishes are diverse, flavorful, and easy to prepare. Whether you're looking for a hearty stew, a delicious BBQ, or a sweet treat, these South African recipes will satisfy your taste buds. So ditch the boredom and try something new with these fun and easy South African recipes! (Also read: 3 delicious slow cooker recipes for winter comfort food )
Visiting Chef Abigail Mbalo and Siphokazi Mdlankomo, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, shared three delicious South African recipes with HT Lifestyle.
- Lentil bobotie
Ingredients:
Cloves (whole) 6
Starannese (whole) 1
Cardamon (whole) 3
Cumin (whole) ¼ teaspoon
Tandoori spice 20g
Garam masala 20g
Turmeric powder 10g
Red onions and white onions 200g
Garlic 1 clove
Finely chopped mushrooms 100g
Tomato puree 50ml
Salt To taste
Mrs Balls Chutney 50g
Ginger 10g
Cooking oil 150ml
Lentils (soaked) 200g
Vegetable stock (liquid) 400ml
Diced carrots 100g
Frozen peas 100g
Fresh coriander 30g
Eggs (full) 2
Egg yolks 4
Fresh cream 150ml
Bay leaves 4 leaves
Method:
1. In a heavy saucepan dry roast the whole spices, let cool and finely grind in a spice grinder or blender.
2. In the same saucepan heat up the cooking oil sauté onions, garlic and mushrooms and add all the fine spices. Add a little bit more cooking oil if needed.
3. Add tomato puree, salt, ginger and Mrs Balls chutney
4. Add soaked lentils and cook until soft (15-20 minutes)
5. Add the frozen peas and carrots, cook until just tender
6. In a bowl beat the eggs in fresh cream, add salt and pepper
7. Transfer the cooked lentil curry into a baking dish then top with the egg mixture. Place the bay leaved on the egg mixture
8. Bake at 180 o C for 15 minutes
9. Once done, remove and serve
2. Chakala with steamed bread
Ingredients:
To prepare Chakalaka:
Baked beans (canned)
Cooking oil 750ml
Onions (large, finely chopped) 6
Green peppers (finely chopped) 4
Yellow peppers (finely chopped) 4
Red peppers (finely chopped) 4
Garlic (large cloves, crushed) 12
Fresh green chilli (finely chopped) 14 (depends on how much heat you want in it)
Fresh ginger (3cm) 4
Medium curry powder 250ml
Carrots (large, peeled and grated) 6
Baby marrows (chopped) 400g x 6
Fresh green beans (chopped) 600g x 2
Mrs Balls Chutney 750ml
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh coriander for garnish
For bread:
Flour 2kg
Eggs (beaten) 2
Butter melted 80g
Milk 300ml
Instant Yeast 10g
Sugar 2tbspn
Salt 2tspn
Method:
For Chakalaka:
1. Heat oil in a pot and fry onions until soft
2. Add garlic, ginger, peppers, chilli, and curry powder, cook for 5 minutes
3. Add carrots, baby marrow, green beans and cook for 10 -15 minutes
4. Add baked beans, cook for 10 minutes, and season with salt & pepper
5. Garnish with coriander and serve
Steamed bread:
1. In a mixing bowl add flour, salt, sugar and mix to combine
2. In a separate bowl mix together yeast, butter, milk and add the mixture into the dry ingredients, add eggs and water, mix to form a dough(if the dough is too wet add flour vice versa)
3. Knead the dough for 10 minutes
4. Cover and place on a warm place and leave to rise for 1 hour or until doubles in size
5. In a clean work surface sprinkle with flour and knock down the dough, divide into equal balls, place on a greased baking tray, leave to rise for 15 minutes
6. Cook the breads using a steamer for 20-30 minutes (depends on the size of the ball)
(In this case if you don’t have a steamer, use muffin tray to make the mini breads)
3. Butternut soup
Ingredients:
Butternut squash cut into cubes 350g
Butter 200g
Olive oil 150ml
Red onions finely chopped 1 small onion
Fresh coriander stalks finely chopped (keep leaves for garnishing) 100g
Garlic finely chopped 2 cloves
Celery stalk finely chopped 100g
Tshisanyama spice or a curry blend 30g
Coriander seeds, cumin seeds and fennel seeds roasted and finely ground 15g
Tomato puree 500ml
Fresh cream 200ml
Coconut milk 200ml
Vegetable stock 1l
Salt and black pepper to taste to taste
Method:
1. In a heavy saucepan heat up olive oil and butter, add the onions, coriander stalks, celery and garlic
2. Add the butternut and coriander-cumin-fennel seeds blend. Toss until slightly brown
3. Add the tomato puree and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes or slightly reduced
4. Add fresh cream and coconut milk. Simmer for 3 minutes
5. Add vegetable stock to cook the butternut until soft
6. Finally add salt and black pepper if required to taste
7. Once the butternut is soft, blend it to a smooth consistency
8. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve the soup
Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter