Bored of the same old idlis? Try these 5 fusion recipes that give the classic breakfast dish a flavourful twist

ByAdrija Dey
Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 07:06 pm IST

If you want to see the versatility of idlis and the wide flavour profile the breakfast dish can accommodate, try these recipes. 

Idlis are the beloved South Indian breakfast. The soft, fluffy idli is simple and grounding, a comfort food for many. But don’t mistake its simplicity for monotony, even if it commonly shows up with a minimalistic charm and the usual sidekicks, sambar and chutney; idli can surprise you. It has the capacity to incorporate global flavours too, proving it can adapt, evolve, and surprise with new flavours. From unique street-style reimagination to international fusion reinvention, the humble idli is ready for a whole new spotlight and flavour makeover.

Idli is a popular Indian breakfast.(Shutterstock)

Rajesh M, Speciality Chef at MTR, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 idli fusion recipes that visualise this traditional Indian breakfast in new creative forms:

1. BBQ sizzler idlis

Idli gets a flavourful and spicy touch with this recipe.(PC: MTR)

Ingredients:

  • Rava Idli Mix – 100gm
  • Curd – 210gm

For sizzler prep-

  • Rava Idli – 200 g
  • Yellow Capsicum – 20 g
  • Broccoli – 50g
  • Capsicum Red – 20g
  • Capsicum Green – 20g
  • Onion – 20g
  • BBQ sauce(Wok n Roll) – 50g
  • Oil – 10g
  • Cashew Nuts – 10g

Method:

  • Add 1 measure idli mix (200gm) to ½ measure of sour curd(140ml). Set aside for 1 minute.
  • Add 1 more measure of sour curd (280g) to the batter. Set aside for 2 minutes. You may add finely cut coriander leaves to the mix.
  • Steam the batter in an idli cooker/idli vessel for 10-12 minutes on medium to high flame. Cool and cut into dice and keep them aside.
  • Next, heat oil in a pan and add cashew nuts. Fry until they turn light brown. Add vegetables and sauté well.
  • Add Korean barbeque sauce and toss in cut pieces of idlis.
  • Serve hot on a sizzler plate for a smoky, sizzling effect.

2. Idli burger

Idli burger is a desi take on burgers.(PC: MTR)

Ingredients:

  • Rava Idli Mix – 200gm
  • Curd – 420gm
  • Rava Idli Batter – 150 g
  • Potato cooked(mashed) – 200 g
  • Garam masala – 3g
  • Salt – 2g
  • Coriander Powder – 3g
  • Green Chilli – 2g
  • Carrot – 10g
  • Capsicum Slice – 18g
  • Lettuce – 7g
  • Onion – 10g
  • Tomato – 25g
  • Cheese – 22g
  • Tomato Chutney – 15g

Method:

  • Add 1 measure mix (200gm) to ½ measure sour curd(140ml). Set aside for 1 minute.
  • Add 1 more measure of sour curd(280g) to the batter. Set aside for 2 minutes.
  • Steam the batter in an idli cooker / idli vessel for 10-12 minutes on medium to high flame. Keep it aside.
  • Mix mashed potatoes with chopped green chili, coriander powder, salt, and garam masala powder.
  • Form into patties and shallow fry until golden brown. Keep aside.
  • Cut the burger idli in half and apply tomato chutney on the bottom half.
  • Assemble by placing the fried tikki, lettuce, onion slice, tomato slice, and cheese one by one.
  • Cover with the top half of the idli and serve.

3. Idli pizza

Idli pizzas are small in size, perfect for healthy snacks.(PC: MTR)

  • Rava Idli Mix – 200gm
  • Curd – 420gm
  • Chutney Powder – 30 g
  • Oil – 20 g
  • Oil – 10 g
  • Onion – 50 g
  • Capsicum (Mix Colours) – 150 g
  • Mushroom – 50 g
  • Cheese – 20 g
  • Oregano – 0.5 g
  • Chilli Flakes – for topping

Olive Oil – for topping

Method:

  • Add 1 measure mix (200gm) to ½ measure sour curd(140ml). Set aside for 1 minute.
  • Add 1 more measure of sour curd(280g) to the batter.Set aside for 2 minutes.
  • Steam the batter in an idli cooker/idli vessel for 10-12 minutes on medium to high flame. Keep it aside and allow it to cool slightly.
  • Next, heat oil in a pan and add cut onions, capsicum, and mushrooms. Add a pinch of salt and sauté well.
  • Mix chutney powder with oil to prepare a chutney sauce and keep it aside.
  • Apply the chutney sauce on the idli pizza base. Add the sautéed vegetables and sprinkle grated cheese on top.
  • Season with chili flakes, oregano, and a drizzle of olive oil. Bake until the cheese melts and serve hot.

4. Rava Idli Chaat

Street food meets idli to become a healthy snack.(PC: MTR)

Ingredients:

  • Rava Idli Mix – 200gm
  • Curd – 420gm

For the Rava Idli Chaat

  • Rava Idli
  • Green Chutney
  • Sweet Chutney
  • Sev
  • Potato
  • Makhana
  • Onion
  • Tomato

Method:

  • Add 1 measure mix (200gm) to ½ measure sour curd(140ml). Set aside for 1 minute.
  • Add 1 more measure of sour curd(280g) to the batter. Set aside for 2 minutes.
  • Steam the batter in an idli cooker / idli vessel for 10-12 minutes on medium to high flame.Keep it aside and allow it to cool slightly. Cut into dice and keep it aside.
  • Next, for making the chat, place the cut idlis on a serving plate. Add layers of sweet chutney, green chutney, and curd.
  • Top with chopped onion, tomato, green chili, and cooked potato. Garnish with coriander leaves, sev, makhana, and pomegranate.

5. Podi Idli fries

The crispy french fries takes a desi twist with this recipe.(PC: MTR)

Ingredients:

• MTR Rice Idli Mix- 200g

• Curd (sour)- 400g

• Fried Idli Fries made from rice idli mix- 100 g

• MTR Chutney Powder- 10g

Method:

  • Add 1 measure (200 g) of rice idli mix to 1 measure (250 ml) of water and ½ measure (150 ml) of sour curd to form a batter.
  • Keep aside for 5 minutes.
  • Steam the batter in an idli cooker or idli vessel for 10 minutes on medium to high flame.
  • Cool and cut the idlis into strips.
  • Deep fry the strips in hot oil until they turn light brown.
  • Remove from oil and toss with chutney powder.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
