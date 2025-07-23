Bored of the same old idlis? Try these 5 fusion recipes that give the classic breakfast dish a flavourful twist

Idlis are the beloved South Indian breakfast. The soft, fluffy idli is simple and grounding, a comfort food for many. But don’t mistake its simplicity for monotony, even if it commonly shows up with a minimalistic charm and the usual sidekicks, sambar and chutney; idli can surprise you. It has the capacity to incorporate global flavours too, proving it can adapt, evolve, and surprise with new flavours. From unique street-style reimagination to international fusion reinvention, the humble idli is ready for a whole new spotlight and flavour makeover.

Idli is a popular Indian breakfast.(Shutterstock)