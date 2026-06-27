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Budget-Friendly Paneer And Soya Chunk Curry Recipe: High-Protein Vegetarian Meal For Fitness And Muscle Building

Budget-Friendly Paneer and Soya Chunk Curry combines affordable ingredients with high protein to create a nutritious vegetarian meal for fitness goals.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 12:14 PM IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Protein-rich meals do not always require expensive ingredients. Budget friendly paneer and soya chunk curry recipe combines affordable pantry staples with fresh Indian spices to create a wholesome vegetarian dish that supports muscle building, healthy eating, and meal preparation. Soft paneer, protein-packed soya chunks, and a rich tomato-onion gravy come together to create a nutritious curry that fits comfortably into fitness diets while remaining economical enough for everyday cooking.

Budget-Friendly Paneer And Soya Chunk Curry Recipe (Freepik)
Budget-Friendly Paneer And Soya Chunk Curry Recipe (Freepik)

A high-protein soya chunk curry combines two excellent vegetarian protein sources in one balanced meal. Soya chunks contain nearly 50 grams of protein per 100 grams in their dry form, while paneer contributes complete dairy protein with all nine essential amino acids. This budget paneer recipe delivers an ideal balance of protein, fibre, and complex nutrition for cheap high-protein meals, making it suitable for vegetarian gym diets and easy meal prep. The curry also includes tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and aromatic spices that add flavour while increasing antioxidant intake.

Paneer provides calcium, phosphorus, and slow-digesting casein protein that supports muscle maintenance and bone health. Soya chunks contribute plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, calcium, and naturally occurring isoflavones while helping maintain balanced blood sugar and cholesterol levels. The combination of protein and fibre helps promote longer-lasting satiety, making the curry suitable for weight management. Tomatoes contribute lycopene, onions add antioxidants, and Indian spices support digestion, creating a nutrient-rich meal that fuels active lifestyles without unnecessary calories.

Feature

Paneer & Soya Chunk Curry

Regular Aloo Matar Curry

Main Protein Source

Paneer and soya chunks

Green peas

Protein Content

High

Moderate

Fibre Content

High

Moderate

Calories

Moderate

Moderate

Muscle Recovery

Excellent

Limited

Weight-Loss Friendly

Yes

Moderate

Calcium

High

Low

Iron

Rich

Moderate

Meal Prep Suitability

Excellent

Good

Best For

Fitness and muscle building

Everyday home meals

View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: North Indian

Main Ingredients: Paneer, soya chunks, tomatoes

Best Served With: Brown rice, quinoa, or whole wheat roti

Budget-Friendly Paneer and Soya Chunk Curry Recipe

Protein-rich paneer, nutritious soya chunks, and aromatic tomato gravy create an affordable vegetarian curry perfect for fitness-focused everyday meal preparation.

Ingredients

  • 200g paneer, cubed
  • 1 cup soya chunks
  • 2 tomatoes, pureed
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • ½ cup curd
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • ½ teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
  • Fresh coriander leaves
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

  1. Soak the soya chunks in hot water for 10 minutes and squeeze out the excess water.
  2. Heat oil and sauté cumin seeds until aromatic.
  3. Add onions and cook until lightly golden.
  4. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and cook for one minute.
  5. Add tomato puree and spices, then cook until the masala thickens.
  6. Whisk the curd and mix it gradually into the gravy.
  7. Add the paneer cubes and soaked soya chunks.
  8. Simmer the curry for 8–10 minutes until the flavours blend well.
  9. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

Healthy Ways to Boost Nutrition

  1. Use a low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat while maintaining protein.
  2. Replace regular oil with a light cooking spray to reduce calories.
  3. Add spinach or fenugreek leaves for additional iron and fibre.
  4. Prepare the gravy using fresh tomatoes instead of packaged puree.
  5. Pair the curry with brown rice or quinoa for balanced nutrition.
  6. Reduce salt and increase fresh herbs for natural flavour.
  7. Add roasted flaxseeds for healthy omega-3 fats.
  8. Include extra vegetables such as capsicum or carrots for more vitamins.
  9. Avoid adding fresh cream to keep the curry lighter.
  10. Prepare larger portions for convenient weekly meal prep.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

Paneer and Soya Chunk Curry provides vegetarian protein, fibre, calcium, and essential minerals for balanced nutrition. This affordable fitness meal supports muscle recovery, healthy weight management, and sustained energy with moderate calories.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount

Calories

345 kcal

Protein

30 g

Carbohydrates

16 g

Fat

15 g

Fibre

7 g

Calcium

360 mg

Iron

4.2 mg

Potassium

610 mg

Vitamin C

16 mg

Sodium

340 mg

View All

FAQs

Is Paneer and Soya Chunk Curry good for muscle building?

Paneer and Soya Chunk Curry provides approximately 30 grams of protein per serving, making it suitable for muscle maintenance and recovery.

Can Paneer and Soya Chunk Curry be prepared for weekly meal prep?

Paneer and Soya Chunk Curry store well in the refrigerator for up to three days, making it ideal for healthy meal preparation.

Is Paneer and Soya Chunk Curry suitable for weight-loss diets?

Paneer and Soya Chunk Curry combine protein and fibre that help support balanced eating and healthy weight-management goals.

 
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