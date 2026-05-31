Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Simple And Nutritious Rajma Chawal Recipe Brings Together Creamy Kidney Beans, Aromatic Spices, and Fluffy Rice

    Rajma Chawal combines protein-rich kidney beans and steamed rice in a flavourful North Indian meal that is popular for family lunches and weekend gatherings.

    Published on: May 31, 2026 11:29 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    This classic Indian recipe combines slow-cooked kidney bean curry with fluffy steamed rice, creating a combination loved across homes, restaurants, and family gatherings. Rajma was introduced to India centuries ago and found a lasting place in North Indian cuisine, especially in Punjab, Jammu, and Himachal Pradesh. The rich tomato-based gravy, aromatic spices, and tender beans create a meal that remains a regular feature of Sunday lunch menus in many households.

    Rajma Chawal Recipe (Freepik)
    Rajma Chawal Recipe (Freepik)

    Rajma chawal offers a valuable combination of plant protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and complex carbohydrates. Kidney beans contain protein and fibre">protein and fibre that support balanced eating habits and digestive wellness, while rice provides energy for daily activities. Tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices contribute antioxidants and plant compounds">antioxidants and plant compounds that complement the nutritional profile of the dish. Together, these ingredients create a wholesome meal that combines taste with everyday nutrition.

    The dish begins with soaked kidney beans that are pressure-cooked until tender. A masala made with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cumin, and spices forms the base of the curry before the beans are simmered until the flavours combine. Steamed rice is served alongside the curry, creating the signature pairing. The result is a thick reddish-brown gravy, creamy beans, fragrant rice, and layers of spice that make every bite enjoyable.

    Rajma chawal differs from dal chawal mainly in texture, flavour, and ingredient profile. Rajma uses whole kidney beans that create a thicker curry with a hearty texture, while dal chawal is prepared using lentils that cook into a smoother consistency. Rajma offers a richer bean-based flavour and denser texture, whereas dal chawal feels lighter and more delicate. Both remain beloved Indian meals, but rajma chawal stands out for its robust gravy and distinctive kidney bean taste.

    Rajma Chawal vs Dal Chawal: What's the Difference?

    Feature

    Rajma Chawal

    Dal Chawal

    Main Ingredient

    Kidney beans (Rajma)

    Lentils (Dal)

    Texture

    Thick and chunky

    Smooth and creamy

    Protein Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Fibre Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Taste Profile

    Rich and robust

    Mild and comforting

    Cooking Time

    Longer soaking and cooking

    Faster preparation

    Gravy Consistency

    Thick bean curry

    Light lentil curry

    Colour

    Deep reddish-brown

    Yellow, orange, or brown

    Popular Regions

    Punjab, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh

    Across India

    Best For

    Weekend lunches

    Everyday meals

    Rajma Chawal Quick Look

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Soaking Time: 8 hours

    Cooking Time: 45 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Calories: Approx. 320 per serving

    Cuisine: North Indian

    Difficulty Level: Easy

    Best Meal: Sunday Lunch

    Authentic Rajma Chawal Recipe for Family Lunches

    Slow-cooked kidney beans, aromatic spices, and fluffy steamed rice come together to create a beloved North Indian meal.

    Ingredients

    For Rajma Curry

    • 1 cup rajma (kidney beans)
    • 2 onions, finely chopped
    • 3 tomatoes, pureed
    • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
    • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
    • 1 teaspoon red chilli powder
    • ½ teaspoon garam masala
    • 2 tablespoons oil
    • Salt to taste
    • 3 cups water

    For Rice

    • 1 cup basmati rice
    • 2 cups water

    Method

    1. Wash and soak rajma overnight. Cook soaked rajma with water until soft and tender.
    2. Heat oil, add cumin seeds, onions, and ginger-garlic paste. Cook until golden.
    3. Add tomato puree and spices. Cook until the oil separates.
    4. Add cooked rajma and simmer for 15–20 minutes.
    5. Cook rice separately until fluffy. Serve hot rajma with steamed rice.

    Easy Ways to Make Rajma Chawal More Nutritious

    1. Carrots, spinach, bell peppers, and bottle gourd can increase fibre and micronutrients.
    2. Brown rice contributes additional fibre and minerals compared to white rice.
    3. Fresh coriander enhances flavour and adds vitamins and antioxidants.
    4. Ginger complements the beans and contributes digestive-supporting compounds.
    5. Fresh tomatoes provide better flavour and nutritional value.
    6. Cucumber, onion, and carrot salad add crunch and freshness.
    7. A squeeze of lemon complements the flavour and supports iron absorption.

    Nutritional Value of Rajma Chawal

    Rajma chawal provides protein, fibre, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals">protein, fibre, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, making it a balanced vegetarian meal.

    Nutrient

    Approx. Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    320 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    52 g

    Protein

    12 g

    Fat

    6 g

    Fibre

    10 g

    Iron

    3.5 mg

    Potassium

    450 mg

    Calcium

    70 mg

    FAQs

    Why should rajma be soaked overnight?

    Soaking helps soften the beans, reduces cooking time, and improves texture.

    Which rice is best for rajma chawal?

    Long-grain basmati rice is the most popular choice.

    Why does rajma chawal make a complete meal?

    The combination of beans and rice provides complementary plant proteins.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Simple And Nutritious Rajma Chawal Recipe Brings Together Creamy Kidney Beans, Aromatic Spices, And Fluffy Rice
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes