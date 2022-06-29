Buttermilk Chicken Salad and Quinoa Salad to make your breakfast healthier

Breakfasts are tricky – the thought of merging healthy and tasty food to make a proper breakfast platter takes away a lot of fun from the food. Either the food turns out to be super healthy and not quite tasty and fun, while some food items are very tasty but are not healthy at all. Hence, the need of striking the right balance between healthy and tasty to make a perfect breakfast item is mandatory.

Chef Jeethu Thampi Kandathil shared two recipes with us which will not only be super fun to have over breakfast, but will also add the necessary nutrients to the body. Take a look at the recipes of Mexican Quinoa Salad and Buttermilk Chicken Salad, suggested by the chef.

Buttermilk Chicken Salad:

Buttermilk Chicken Salad (Jeethu Thampi Kandathil)

Ingredients:

Herb Grilled Pulled Chicken – 60 gms

Corn Pearls – 30 gms

Sliced Onions – 30 gms

Tri Bell Pepper Julienne (Sauteed) - 30 gms

Cucumber Sliced – 40 gms

Tomato Julienne – 30 gms

Jalapenos – 10 gms

Lettuce – 40 gms

Croutons - 10 gms

Grated Processed Cheese – 10 gms

Parsley Leaves Chopped - 1 gm

Creamy Buttermilk Dressing:

Hung Curd – 10 gms

Chopped Garlic – 1 gm

Herb Seasoning – 2 gms

Sweet Onion Dressing – 20 gms

Chilli Flakes – 1 gm

Method:

For salad, in a clean bowl add herb grilled pulled chicken, corn pearls, sliced onions, tri bell pepper julienne (sauteed), cucumber sliced, tomato julienne, jalapenos, lettuce, creamy buttermilk dressing and hand toss it well till the dressing is coated. garnish with croutons, grated processed cheese, parsley leaves chopped and serve. For creamy buttermilk dressing, in a bowl add hung curd, garlic, herb seasoning, sweet onion dressing and chilli flakes, mix it to a smooth dressing.

Mexican Quinoa Salad:

Mexican Quinoa Salad (Jeethu Thampi Kandathil)

Ingredients:

Foxtail Boiled - 20 gms

Quinoa Boiled - 40 gms

Cucumber Diced - 40 gms

Tomato De-seeded Diced - 40 gms

Kidney Beans Boiled – 20 gms

Red Spinach Leaves (Flash Blanched) - 15 gms

Corn Kernels Blanched – 15 gms

Lettuce - 40 gms

Pomegranate - 15 gms

Sun-dried Tomato – 10 gms

Jalapenos – 10 gms

Grated Processed Cheese – 5 gms

Parsley Leaves Chopped - 1 gm

Cilantro Lime Dressing:

Lemon Juice - 2.5 gms

Garlic Peeled - 1 gm

Vinaigrette – 30 gms

Cilantro – 2 gms

Method:

For making the Quinoa Chickpea Salad, in a clean bowl add boiled quinoa, boiled foxtail, cucumber diced, tomato diced, kidney beans boiled, red spinach leaves (flash blanched), corn kernels blanched, lettuce, pomegranate, sun-dried tomato, jalapenos sliced, chopped parsley, cilantro lime dressing and hand toss it well till the dressing is coated. garnish with pomegranate, grated processed cheese and serve. For making Cilantro Lime Dressing, in a blender add lemon juice, chopped garlic, chopped cilantro, vinaigrette and blend it to a fine dressing consistency.

