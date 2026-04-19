Chef Kunal Kapur demonstrates how to cut pomegranate, shares refreshing pomegranate mojito recipe
Pomegranate is one of the most refreshing fruits available in the summer, which is notoriously time-consuming to peel. Kunal Kapur shows the easy way.
In the scorching summer heat, pomegranates are undoubtedly one of the most refreshing fruits to indulge in. However, cutting and peeling a pomegranate takes significant effort and often deters us from enjoying it. To help us out, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on April 19 and demonstrated how to perfectly cut the fruit and turn it into a refreshing drink.
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How to cut a pomegranate
The steps to cut a pomegranate, as demonstrated by Kunal Kapur, are as follows:
- Take a pomegranate and a sharp knife. Cut off the top crown of the fruit.
- Notice the natural lines that divide the pomegranate into quarters in the exposed cross-section. Run the knife through the lines and slit through the skin.
- Apply pressure with the hands and open up the quarters.
- Remove the white peel inside and carefully take out the red, juicy seeds. Put them directly in cold water. This will make the white bits coating some of the seeds float up, which can then be separated.
- The pomegranate seeds are ready for consumption.
- The seeds can also be turned into fresh pomegranate juice. To do that, add the seeds to a mixer grinder and blend them completely. Pass the blended seed through a sieve into a glass, pressing with a spoon so that the juice goes through completely. The pomegranate juice is ready.
How to prepare pomegranate mojito{{/usCountry}}
The steps to cut a pomegranate, as demonstrated by Kunal Kapur, are as follows:
- Take a pomegranate and a sharp knife. Cut off the top crown of the fruit.
- Notice the natural lines that divide the pomegranate into quarters in the exposed cross-section. Run the knife through the lines and slit through the skin.
- Apply pressure with the hands and open up the quarters.
- Remove the white peel inside and carefully take out the red, juicy seeds. Put them directly in cold water. This will make the white bits coating some of the seeds float up, which can then be separated.
- The pomegranate seeds are ready for consumption.
- The seeds can also be turned into fresh pomegranate juice. To do that, add the seeds to a mixer grinder and blend them completely. Pass the blended seed through a sieve into a glass, pressing with a spoon so that the juice goes through completely. The pomegranate juice is ready.
How to prepare pomegranate mojito{{/usCountry}}
For special occasions or when we are just feeling fancy, and simple pomegranate juice won’t cut it, Kunal Kapur shared his signature recipe for pomegranate mojito as the perfect refreshing drink to indulge in. The detailed instructions to prepare the drink are as follows.
Ingredients for pomegranate mojito:
- Pomegranate – 2
- Mint leaves – 1/4 cup
- Soda water – 400ml
- Lemon – 1
- Sugar – 3 tbsp
Method of preparation:
- Cut and deseed the pomegranate as per the instructions mentioned above.
- Put the pomegranate seeds in a blender along with mint leaves and sugar.
- Blend them until smooth and strain them through a sieve into a container.
- Now divide the liquid into two glasses and squeeze lemon into them.
- Top it up with chilled soda water and serve.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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