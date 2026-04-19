Chef Kunal Kapur demonstrates how to cut pomegranate, shares refreshing pomegranate mojito recipe

In the scorching summer heat, pomegranates are undoubtedly one of the most refreshing fruits to indulge in. However, cutting and peeling a pomegranate takes significant effort and often deters us from enjoying it. To help us out, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on April 19 and demonstrated how to perfectly cut the fruit and turn it into a refreshing drink.

Kunal Kapur explains how to peel a pomegranate and turn it into refreshing drinks. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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How to cut a pomegranate

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{{^usCountry}} The steps to cut a pomegranate, as demonstrated by Kunal Kapur, are as follows: Take a pomegranate and a sharp knife. Cut off the top crown of the fruit. Notice the natural lines that divide the pomegranate into quarters in the exposed cross-section. Run the knife through the lines and slit through the skin. Apply pressure with the hands and open up the quarters. Remove the white peel inside and carefully take out the red, juicy seeds. Put them directly in cold water. This will make the white bits coating some of the seeds float up, which can then be separated. The pomegranate seeds are ready for consumption. The seeds can also be turned into fresh pomegranate juice. To do that, add the seeds to a mixer grinder and blend them completely. Pass the blended seed through a sieve into a glass, pressing with a spoon so that the juice goes through completely. The pomegranate juice is ready. How to prepare pomegranate mojito {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The steps to cut a pomegranate, as demonstrated by Kunal Kapur, are as follows: Take a pomegranate and a sharp knife. Cut off the top crown of the fruit. Notice the natural lines that divide the pomegranate into quarters in the exposed cross-section. Run the knife through the lines and slit through the skin. Apply pressure with the hands and open up the quarters. Remove the white peel inside and carefully take out the red, juicy seeds. Put them directly in cold water. This will make the white bits coating some of the seeds float up, which can then be separated. The pomegranate seeds are ready for consumption. The seeds can also be turned into fresh pomegranate juice. To do that, add the seeds to a mixer grinder and blend them completely. Pass the blended seed through a sieve into a glass, pressing with a spoon so that the juice goes through completely. The pomegranate juice is ready. How to prepare pomegranate mojito {{/usCountry}}

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For special occasions or when we are just feeling fancy, and simple pomegranate juice won’t cut it, Kunal Kapur shared his signature recipe for pomegranate mojito as the perfect refreshing drink to indulge in. The detailed instructions to prepare the drink are as follows.

Ingredients for pomegranate mojito:

Pomegranate – 2

Mint leaves – 1/4 cup

Soda water – 400ml

Lemon – 1

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Method of preparation:

Cut and deseed the pomegranate as per the instructions mentioned above. Put the pomegranate seeds in a blender along with mint leaves and sugar. Blend them until smooth and strain them through a sieve into a container. Now divide the liquid into two glasses and squeeze lemon into them. Top it up with chilled soda water and serve.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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