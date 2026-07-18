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Chef Kunal Kapur shares crispy karela chips recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Turning karela into a tasty snack seems like a challenge, but Kunal Kapur's karela chips recipe manages to do just that.

Updated on: Jul 18, 2026 07:18 PM IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Karela is a vegetable that is often the cause of clashes at the dinner table. Children are usually not a fan, and parents are desperate to feed them the vegetable. Taking to Instagram on July 16, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur tried to provide a solution to the perennial problem with his crispy karela chips recipe.

Chef Kunal Kapur turns karela into crispy chips. (@chefkunal/Instagram)
Chef Kunal Kapur turns karela into crispy chips. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Think karela can’t be addictive? These crispy karela chips might just change your mind! Perfectly crunchy, lightly spiced, and incredibly satisfying, they’re a delicious way to enjoy this underrated vegetable. Whether you’re looking for a healthy snack or a tasty side, this recipe is simple and full of flavour.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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