Chef Kunal Kapur shares crispy karela chips recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Karela is a vegetable that is often the cause of clashes at the dinner table. Children are usually not a fan, and parents are desperate to feed them the vegetable. Taking to Instagram on July 16, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur tried to provide a solution to the perennial problem with his crispy karela chips recipe.

Chef Kunal Kapur turns karela into crispy chips. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Think karela can’t be addictive? These crispy karela chips might just change your mind! Perfectly crunchy, lightly spiced, and incredibly satisfying, they’re a delicious way to enjoy this underrated vegetable. Whether you’re looking for a healthy snack or a tasty side, this recipe is simple and full of flavour.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy karela fries Karela: 1-2

Salt: 1 tsp

Lemon: 1

Black salt: 1/2 tsp

Turmeric: 1/2 tsp

Chilli powder: 1 tsp

Amchur powder: 2 tsp

Cornstarch: 1 tbsp

Gram flour: 1 tbsp

Oil: for frying Method of preparation Take the karelas and cut them in half around the centre. Carefully scoop out the seeds and then cut them into thin rings. Place the karela rings on a plate and sprinkle a generous amount of salt. Squeeze one lemon from the top, mix it well and let the sliced karelas rest for at least 30 minutes. Next, take a large bowl and fill it with cold water. Drop the salted karela slices in the water, and wash them well with your hands. Take them out of the water and place them on a kitchen towel. Pat the karelas dry and transfer them to a large container. To the sliced karelas, add black salt, turmeric, chilli powder, amchur powder, cornstarch and gram flour. Mix them well until all the karela slices are well-coated with the spices. Heat a flat frying pan. Drizzle some oil on it, and as it heats up, place the karela slices one by one on the pan. Drizzle some oil from the top and let the karela cook. Turn over the karelas to cook the other side. The karelas should turn crispy brown when done. Serve them with a dip of your choice, garnished with a fresh coriander sprig. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy karela fries Karela: 1-2

Salt: 1 tsp

Lemon: 1

Black salt: 1/2 tsp

Turmeric: 1/2 tsp

Chilli powder: 1 tsp

Amchur powder: 2 tsp

Cornstarch: 1 tbsp

Gram flour: 1 tbsp

Oil: for frying Method of preparation Take the karelas and cut them in half around the centre. Carefully scoop out the seeds and then cut them into thin rings. Place the karela rings on a plate and sprinkle a generous amount of salt. Squeeze one lemon from the top, mix it well and let the sliced karelas rest for at least 30 minutes. Next, take a large bowl and fill it with cold water. Drop the salted karela slices in the water, and wash them well with your hands. Take them out of the water and place them on a kitchen towel. Pat the karelas dry and transfer them to a large container. To the sliced karelas, add black salt, turmeric, chilli powder, amchur powder, cornstarch and gram flour. Mix them well until all the karela slices are well-coated with the spices. Heat a flat frying pan. Drizzle some oil on it, and as it heats up, place the karela slices one by one on the pan. Drizzle some oil from the top and let the karela cook. Turn over the karelas to cook the other side. The karelas should turn crispy brown when done. Serve them with a dip of your choice, garnished with a fresh coriander sprig. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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