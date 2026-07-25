Chef Kunal Kapur shares hearty paneer shimla mirch recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Preparing the occasional fancy meal takes work, but making a regular dish taste sublime is far more challenging. And taking to Instagram on July 24, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur helps us do just that by sharing his recipe for paneer shimla mirch.

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “One of those simple ghar ka khana recipes that never disappoints! Soft paneer, crunchy shimla mirch and a perfectly spiced masala come together for an easy, comforting meal that works for both lunch and dinner. It’s quick, fuss-free and tastes best with hot rotis, parathas or even a side of dal-chawal. Perfect for days when you want something wholesome without spending too much time in the kitchen.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps for preparing the dish are presented below. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for paneer shimla mirch

For marinating paneer

Paneer - 400 gms

Salt - 1 tsp

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Chilli powder - 1 tsp

For masala

Cumin - 2 tsp

Coriander seeds - 1½ tbsp

Peppercorns - 1 tbsp

Mustard oil - 5 tbsp

Dry red chilli - 3

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Ginger, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 1-2

Onion, chopped - 1 cup

Turmeric powder - ¾ tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 2 tsp

Coriander powder - 1½ tbsp

Kitchen king masala - 1 tbsp

Tomato - 5

Salt - to taste

Tomato, chopped - 1 cup

Capsicum, medium - 1

Onion, large - 1

Tomato, medium - 1

Water - ½ cup

Mustard oil - 3 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Kasoori methi - large pinch

Coriander, chopped - handful

Water - a dash

Method of preparation

First, marinate the paneer. Cut the paneer into medium-sized cubes, then sprinkle salt, turmeric powder and chilli powder. Keep it aside for a while. Next, prepare the masala. With a pestle and mortar, coarsely grind cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and peppercorns. Keep it aside. Now, heat up the kadai. To it, add mustard oil. As the oil heats up, cut dry red chillies into small pieces. Add the chopped dry red chillies and ground masala to the oil. As they splutter, add finely chopped garlic, ginger, green chillies, and onion. Give them a quick stir on high heat. Add turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder and kitchen king masala. Give it a quick stir and add chopped tomatoes. Add salt and cook for two minutes over high heat. Chop five tomatoes and turn them into puree. Add it to the kadai. As they cook, chop whole capsicum, onion and tomato into large chunks. When the masala in the pan has dried up, add some water and keep it on the heat, stirring occasionally. In a separate kadai, heat up some mustard oil. Add the chopped vegetables, some salt and lightly toss them. After around one minute, add the marinated paneer. Continue tossing for two to three minutes, then pour the paneer and vegetables into the kadai with the simmering masala. Sprinkle kasoori methi and fresh chopped coriander, and mix them gently. Add a dash of water and stir again. Then lower the heat, put a lid on the kadai and let the paneer cook for five to seven minutes. Take the lid off and sprinkle some fresh chopped coriander on top. Serve warm.

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