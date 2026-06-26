Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar: Healthy, Low-Calorie Restaurant Style Gravy for Weight Loss

Rich tomato gravy, soft paneer cubes, and aromatic Indian spices come together deliciously in Chef Kunal Kapur's zero oil paneer lababdar recipe. This healthier version transforms a popular restaurant favourite into a wholesome meal by removing excess oil while keeping the creamy texture and bold flavours intact. Suitable for healthy dinner plans and weight management, the recipe proves that nutritious cooking can still deliver restaurant-style taste using simple kitchen ingredients.

Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar(Freepik)

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Zero oil paneer lababdar has become a popular choice among people looking for healthier versions of restaurant dishes. Instead of relying on butter, cream, and generous amounts of oil, this recipe uses slow-cooked tomatoes, onions, cashews, curd, and aromatic spices to create a naturally creamy gravy. As one of the lighter Kunal Kapur recipes, this healthy paneer recipe offers high-quality protein from paneer along with antioxidants from tomatoes, making it an excellent low-calorie gravy for weight loss dinner plans and balanced everyday meals.

Paneer is naturally rich in slow-digesting casein protein">slow-digesting casein protein, which helps support muscle maintenance while keeping hunger under control for longer periods. It also supplies calcium and phosphorus">calcium and phosphorus that contribute to healthy bones and teeth. Tomatoes provide lycopene">provide lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that supports heart health, while onions, garlic, ginger, and Indian spices contribute beneficial plant compounds that support digestion and immunity. Cooking with little or no oil helps reduce unnecessary calories and saturated fat without affecting the rich flavour of the dish.

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{{^usCountry}} Paneer Lababdar is believed to have originated in North Indian restaurant kitchens, where rich tomato gravies are paired with paneer and aromatic spices. Restaurant-style versions often include butter, cream, fried paneer, and several tablespoons of oil, making them significantly higher in calories. Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar uses blended tomatoes, cashews, curd, and careful cooking techniques to create a creamy texture naturally. The result is a lighter, protein-rich curry that pairs well with whole wheat roti or brown rice and fits comfortably into healthy dinner plans throughout the year, including lighter summer meals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paneer Lababdar is believed to have originated in North Indian restaurant kitchens, where rich tomato gravies are paired with paneer and aromatic spices. Restaurant-style versions often include butter, cream, fried paneer, and several tablespoons of oil, making them significantly higher in calories. Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar uses blended tomatoes, cashews, curd, and careful cooking techniques to create a creamy texture naturally. The result is a lighter, protein-rich curry that pairs well with whole wheat roti or brown rice and fits comfortably into healthy dinner plans throughout the year, including lighter summer meals. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Restaurant Favourite vs Zero-Oil Version: What's Different? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Restaurant Favourite vs Zero-Oil Version: What's Different? {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar Restaurant-Style Paneer Lababdar Cooking Fat No added oil Butter, oil, and cream Calories Lower Higher Protein Content High Moderate Gravy Base Tomato, onion, curd, cashew Butter, cream, tomato Saturated Fat Lower Higher Weight-Loss Friendly Yes Less suitable Heart Health Better option Higher fat content Texture Creamy and smooth Rich and heavy Best Served With Whole wheat roti or brown rice Butter naan or kulcha Everyday Suitability Excellent Occasional meal View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: North Indian

Main Ingredient: Paneer

Best Served With: Whole wheat roti, brown rice, or millet roti

Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar Recipe

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Soft paneer, creamy tomato gravy, and aromatic spices create a nutritious zero-oil curry perfect for healthy family dinners and weight management.

Ingredients

250g paneer, cubed

4 tomatoes, chopped

2 onions, chopped

10 cashews

½ cup curd

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves

Water as required

Instructions

Boil the tomatoes, onions, and cashews until soft. Blend the boiled mixture into a smooth puree. Heat a non-stick pan and cook the puree without adding oil. Add ginger-garlic paste and all the spices to the gravy. Stir continuously until the gravy thickens slightly. Whisk the curd and mix it into the gravy gradually. Add paneer cubes and simmer for 5–7 minutes. Sprinkle garam masala and garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot with whole wheat roti or brown rice.

Simple Ways to Make It Even Healthier

Use low-fat paneer to reduce calories while maintaining protein. Replace cashews with soaked almonds for a lighter gravy. Add spinach puree to increase iron and fibre. Include green peas for extra protein and vitamins. Prepare fresh paneer at home to reduce sodium intake. Pair the curry with millet roti instead of naan. Avoid adding butter or fresh cream before serving. Use homemade curd for better probiotic benefits. Add freshly crushed black pepper for extra flavour. Serve with a fresh cucumber salad to increase fibre intake.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

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Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar provides quality protein, calcium, and antioxidants while keeping calories lower than restaurant-style preparations. This healthier paneer curry combines balanced nutrition with reduced fat, making it suitable for regular healthy meals.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 215 kcal Protein 18 g Carbohydrates 11 g Fat 11 g Fibre 3 g Calcium 360 mg Iron 1.8 mg Potassium 520 mg Vitamin C 18 mg Sodium 320 mg View All

FAQs

Is Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar good for weight loss?

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Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar contains less fat and fewer calories than restaurant versions, making it suitable for balanced weight-loss meal plans.

How does Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar stay creamy without oil?

Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar uses tomatoes, onions, curd, and cashews to create a naturally smooth and creamy gravy.

Can Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar be included in a high-protein diet?

Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar provides high-quality paneer protein that supports muscle maintenance and healthy eating goals.

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