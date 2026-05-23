Chef Ranveer Brar 3 easy summer drink recipes: Lassi, masala chaas and mohabbat ka sharbat

In the sweltering hot summer days, a cool, refreshing drink can be a lifesaver. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shares the recipe of three such drinks on YouTube in April 2024 that can be easily prepared at home within 20 minutes. The ingredients and detailed steps to prepare are as follows.

Ranveer Brar's lassi, mohabbat ka sharbat, and masala chaas can be prepared at home in just 20 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Preparing sugar syrup

Ingredients

1 cup Sugar

1½ cups Water

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, add sugar, water and simmer it until the sugar melts. Turn off the flames and keep it aside for further use.

Preparing cumin powder

Ingredients

2 heaped tbsp Cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

In a pan, add cumin, salt to taste and roast it for a while until aromatic. Transfer it to a mortar pestle and grind it coarsely. Keep it aside for further use.

Preparing ginger mint paste

Ingredients

½ inch Ginger (peeled and sliced)

¼ cup fresh Mint leaves

Method of preparation

In a mortar pestle, add ginger, fresh mint leaves and grind them coarsely. Keep it aside for further use.

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{{^usCountry}} Preparing lassi Ingredients 5-6 Ice cubes

2 cups Curd, beaten

2-3 tbsp prepared Sugar syrup

¼ tsp Cardamom powder (optional)

¼ tsp Rose water For garnish Fresh Malai

Saffron strands

Fresh Rose petals Method of preparation In a bowl, add ice cubes, curd, prepared sugar syrup, cardamom powder, rose water and mix it well. Keep aside to chill in the refrigerator for a while. Pour the prepared lassi in a serving glass, garnish it with fresh malai, saffron strands and fresh rose petals. Serve chilled. Preparing masala chaas Ingredients 10-12 Ice cubes

2 cups Water

Salt to taste

Prepared ginger mint paste

2 cups Curd, beaten For garnish Roasted Cumin powder

Fresh Mint sprig

Green chilli Method of preparation In a bowl, add ice cubes, water, salt to taste, curd and mix it well. Keep aside to chill in the refrigerator for a while. Pour the prepared chaas in a serving glass, garnish it with roasted cumin powder, green chilli, and fresh mint sprig. Serve chilled. Preparing mohabbat ka sharbat Ingredients ½ medium Watermelon, cut into small dice

1 cup Prepared Sugar syrup

4 scoops Vanilla ice cream

⅓ cup Rose syrup

1 ltr Milk

10-12 Ice cubes

1½ tbsp soaked Basil seeds

1 cup Watermelon juice

2-3 tbsp Rose syrup For garnish Watermelon

Rose syrup

Soaked Basil seeds Method of preparation In a bowl, add watermelon, prepared sugar syrup, vanilla ice cream, rose syrup, milk, ice cubes, soaked basil seeds, watermelon juice, and mix well. Keep aside to chill in the refrigerator for a while. Pour the prepared sharbat in a serving glass, garnish it with watermelon, rose syrup and soaked basil seeds. Serve chilled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparing lassi Ingredients 5-6 Ice cubes

2 cups Curd, beaten

2-3 tbsp prepared Sugar syrup

¼ tsp Cardamom powder (optional)

¼ tsp Rose water For garnish Fresh Malai

Saffron strands

Fresh Rose petals Method of preparation In a bowl, add ice cubes, curd, prepared sugar syrup, cardamom powder, rose water and mix it well. Keep aside to chill in the refrigerator for a while. Pour the prepared lassi in a serving glass, garnish it with fresh malai, saffron strands and fresh rose petals. Serve chilled. Preparing masala chaas Ingredients 10-12 Ice cubes

2 cups Water

Salt to taste

Prepared ginger mint paste

2 cups Curd, beaten For garnish Roasted Cumin powder

Fresh Mint sprig

Green chilli Method of preparation In a bowl, add ice cubes, water, salt to taste, curd and mix it well. Keep aside to chill in the refrigerator for a while. Pour the prepared chaas in a serving glass, garnish it with roasted cumin powder, green chilli, and fresh mint sprig. Serve chilled. Preparing mohabbat ka sharbat Ingredients ½ medium Watermelon, cut into small dice

1 cup Prepared Sugar syrup

4 scoops Vanilla ice cream

⅓ cup Rose syrup

1 ltr Milk

10-12 Ice cubes

1½ tbsp soaked Basil seeds

1 cup Watermelon juice

2-3 tbsp Rose syrup For garnish Watermelon

Rose syrup

Soaked Basil seeds Method of preparation In a bowl, add watermelon, prepared sugar syrup, vanilla ice cream, rose syrup, milk, ice cubes, soaked basil seeds, watermelon juice, and mix well. Keep aside to chill in the refrigerator for a while. Pour the prepared sharbat in a serving glass, garnish it with watermelon, rose syrup and soaked basil seeds. Serve chilled. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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