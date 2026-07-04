Chef Ranveer Brar shares 2 tricks for the perfect manchow soup along with easy recipe

Monsoon is here, and so is the seasonal cold. In such times, a warm bowl of soup often provides the greatest comfort. And freshly prepared manchow soup served with fried noodles rarely fails to hit the spot. To help us make it perfectly at home every time, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar took to Instagram on June 29 and shared two tricks that he insisted never fail.

Ranveer Brar's manchow soup recipe can be cooked in minutes. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares crunchy masoor dal namkeen recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The first is roasting a dry red chilli on an open flame and adding it to the soup while sautéing the vegetables. “The roasted chilli adds a spicy, smoky flavour to the soup,” shared the chef. “Take out the chilli before serving the soup, so that the flavour remains a mystery for the person drinking the soup.”

“The second trick is adding coriander stems to the soup to make the flavour stronger,” stated Ranveer. “Add it and take it out, and it remains a delicious secret.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The chef also shared the recipe to make manchow soup easily at home on his YouTube channel. The detailed steps for the same are presented as follows. Ingredients for manchow soup 2 tbsp Oil

1 inch Ginger – finely chopped

2 medium cloves Garlic – finely chopped

1 fresh Green chilli – chopped

1 medium Onion – finely chopped

1 Dry red chilli – charred

1 small Carrot – finely diced

¼ medium Cabbage – finely diced

3-4 medium Mushrooms – small diced

2 tbsp Soya sauce

Salt to taste

½ tsp Black pepper powder

1 tsp Sugar

Water

1 tsp Vinegar

4-6 French beans – finely chopped

1 medium whole Spring onion – chopped

2 tbsp Coriander Leaves – chopped For slurry: 2 heaped tbsp Corn-starch

½ tsp Black pepper powder

Water For serving: Fried noodles Method of preparation In a wok or kadai, heat oil and add ginger, garlic, green chilli, onion and sauté for a minute. Now add charred dry red chilli and then add carrot, cabbage, and mushroom. Sauté for 2-3 minutes on high flames. Then add soya sauce, salt, black pepper powder, sugar, water and boil it for five to six minutes. Add the vinegar, boil for a minute, and add French beans, spring onion, and coriander leaves. Mix it, then add corn-starch slurry and stir it continuously until lightly thickened. Serve hot with fried noodles. For corn starch slurry: Take corn starch, black pepper powder and water in a bowl. Whisk it well to prepare a slurry, and keep it aside for further use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chef also shared the recipe to make manchow soup easily at home on his YouTube channel. The detailed steps for the same are presented as follows. Ingredients for manchow soup 2 tbsp Oil

1 inch Ginger – finely chopped

2 medium cloves Garlic – finely chopped

1 fresh Green chilli – chopped

1 medium Onion – finely chopped

1 Dry red chilli – charred

1 small Carrot – finely diced

¼ medium Cabbage – finely diced

3-4 medium Mushrooms – small diced

2 tbsp Soya sauce

Salt to taste

½ tsp Black pepper powder

1 tsp Sugar

Water

1 tsp Vinegar

4-6 French beans – finely chopped

1 medium whole Spring onion – chopped

2 tbsp Coriander Leaves – chopped For slurry: 2 heaped tbsp Corn-starch

½ tsp Black pepper powder

Water For serving: Fried noodles Method of preparation In a wok or kadai, heat oil and add ginger, garlic, green chilli, onion and sauté for a minute. Now add charred dry red chilli and then add carrot, cabbage, and mushroom. Sauté for 2-3 minutes on high flames. Then add soya sauce, salt, black pepper powder, sugar, water and boil it for five to six minutes. Add the vinegar, boil for a minute, and add French beans, spring onion, and coriander leaves. Mix it, then add corn-starch slurry and stir it continuously until lightly thickened. Serve hot with fried noodles. For corn starch slurry: Take corn starch, black pepper powder and water in a bowl. Whisk it well to prepare a slurry, and keep it aside for further use. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.