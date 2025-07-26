Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 warm desserts that feel like hug in every bite: From halwa paratha to skillet brownie

In a world that's constantly rushing, warm desserts are a delicious reminder to slow down and savour the moment. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares in his July 22 Instagram post 5 heartwarming recipes that not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also offer the kind of comfort that only a lovingly prepared dessert can. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his simple hack for making soft, perfect ragi rotis at home: See recipe ) Check out Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 warm desserts for comfort and indulgence.

"Comfort food takes many forms, but warm desserts top the list. They don't just satisfy your sweet tooth, they wrap you in comfort with every spoonful," Chef Sanjeev wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at his recommendations:

1. Kunafa

Bring home the magic of this beloved Middle Eastern classic. With its crispy golden crust and gooey, cheesy centre soaked in sugar syrup, Kunafa is the kind of dessert that instantly wins hearts. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Imarti

Beautifully shaped into intricate floral swirls and drenched in fragrant sugar syrup, imarti is a crispy, syrupy Indian sweet that never goes out of style. A true showstopper for any festive table. Get the step-by-step recipe here.

3. Halwa Paratha

Craving something indulgent and deeply comforting? Halwa paratha is that warm, soulful treat straight from traditional kitchens, a nostalgic combo that feels like a warm hug. Try the recipe now.

4. Pumpkin Halwa

Ready to try a unique twist on a classic? Pumpkin halwa is rich, aromatic, and surprisingly addictive. One spoonful of this cosy, spiced dessert is enough to turn you into a fan. Here's how to make it.

5. Skillet Brownie

Why wait for a celebration when you can enjoy a fudgy, gooey skillet brownie any day? Quick to make and even quicker to disappear, this one's perfect for solo indulgence or sharing (if you must). Whip it up with this easy recipe.