Clean eating and gourmet cooking with Chef Jason D’Souza

With a passion for food and the gastronomic world, Chef Jason Desouza embarked on his culinary journey with the Taj Group of hotels. An alumnus of Le Cordon Bleu in London, Jason honed his craft in the famed kitchens of culinary royalty, Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse. Back home, he helped establish several premium hospitality brands with a flair that is Jason’s signature style.

A restaurateur, an entrepreneur and a learned culinary extraordinaire, Celebrity Chef Jason’s latest venture brings gourmet delights into homes across India with Gourmet Cooking Made Easy.

1) What is gourmet cooking made easy?

Gourmet cooking easy is simple when you exploit ingredients and cooking techniques thus making it easy for even a novice to shine like a star in the kitchen.

2) What is clean eating ?

Clean eating isn’t a set of hard rules on what to eat and how to live by, the true essence of clean eating is to listen to your body, it’s the best judge to nudge you into letting you know what works and what doesn’t work for you.

Toxic triggers are those ingredients that do not work for you, they cause acidity, bloating, an upset stomach, etc.

Eliminate these toxic triggers that do not work for you and enjoy the flair versatility brings to your cooking.

Keeping ingredients simple and fresh minus over processing and over preservatives in ingredients are some keys to guide you on your clean eating journey.

3) What are the common myths about clean eating?

The common myths about clean eating is that it is a fad, but it isn’t because our mothers and grandmothers always housed a clean kitchen, they refused to have ingredients that were complicated and always preferred fresh produce.

We already follow most of these principles and discipline in our cooking, it’s all about just activating your senses and following the road our mothers and grandmothers adopted but with some new flair being in sync with the present generational needs.

4) Do you think the country is evolving into clean cooking and eating?

Once you understand clean cooking and eating, you realise that you are already 50% there and this is the worst case scenario, I’m here to just facilitate you to bridge the gap and explore the umpteen possibilities it brings to your dining abilities.

5) How does gourmet cooking merge into clean eating, aren’t they contradictory ?

Not at all, the first principle of clean eating is to cook your own food, this is when you have ultimate control over the nourishment you provide your body and your family thus the love you put into the cooking, transcends from you to your family.

Gourmet cooking made easy is debunking complex recipes and making it easy to cook so even a novice comes out looking like a star.

I would say this is two sides of the same wonder coin.

I also encourage people to occasionally binge say once a fortnight for your mental well being but always remember to get back to the principles and discipline you hold in life onto your food.

6) What are the few hacks one can adopt when overhauling into a gourmet kitchen or clean kitchen?

Start slow and then progress efficiently, firstly identify ingredients you have in your kitchen and plan a weekly meal plan around them then make two list one groceries and the other perishables.

Once you list what you need your already on the right path as you tend not to stray from your desired goals.

Do this for 4 weeks and you’ll see how your kitchen is evolving into a gourmet kitchen and also a clean one.

7) How does one eat healthy without major shifts to their lifestyle choices?

Eating healthy is coherently engrained in our DNA it’s all about just activating your senses, consider your body the hardware and the food you put in as the software, even if you have great hardware downloading crappy software can damage you.

The purpose to shift to a clean eating lifestyle is simple, start with an element of raw in your daily meals, it’s a great nourishment boost and automatically you will realise that eating healthier is activating and you will progress in the right direction.