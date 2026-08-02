Cozy weekend dinner plans? Try chef Kunal Kapur's simple recipe for Penne Arrabbiata

If red sauce pasta is your ultimate comfort food, there's a fun fact you may not know: Arrabbiata translates to “angry” in Italian. The name has nothing to do with the sauce's vibrant red colour or the tanginess of tomatoes – it refers to the fiery heat of the chilli flakes that give this beloved pasta its signature kick. If you've been craving a restaurant-style Penne Arrabbiata at home, this simple, flavour-packed recipe is just what you need.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared his recipe for the classic Penne Arrabbiata. Bursting with the tangy sweetness of ripe tomatoes, the warmth of garlic, and the fiery kick of chilli flakes, this timeless Italian favourite comes together in a simple yet flavour-packed sauce that's easy to recreate at home.

In an Instagram video shared on August 1, the chef highlights, “Spicy, saucy, and packed with bold Italian flavours - this Penne Arrabbiata is the kind of comfort food you’ll keep coming back to! Made with a rich tomato-garlic sauce, perfectly cooked penne, and just the right kick of chilli, it’s simple, satisfying, and comes together in no time. Whether it’s a quick weekday meal or a cozy weekend dinner, this recipe never disappoints.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the pasta 1½ cups penne pasta (dry)

1 litre water

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt, to taste For the Arrabbiata sauce 6 medium tomatoes

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp chilli flakes

Salt, to taste

1 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated Method Bring one litre of water to a boil. Make a criss-cross cut at the base of each tomato and blanch them in the boiling water for about 10 seconds. Transfer immediately to chilled water, then peel off the skins. Remove the seeds and roughly chop the tomatoes. Heat three tablespoons of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and sauté gently until fragrant, taking care not to let it brown. Add the chilli flakes and stir for a few seconds. Add the chopped tomatoes, season with salt, and cook for about four minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes soften and the sauce comes together. Meanwhile, add salt and one tablespoon of olive oil to the boiling water. Add the penne pasta and cook for about eight minutes, or until al dente. Drain the pasta and transfer it directly to the simmering Arrabbiata sauce. If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of the pasta cooking water to loosen it. Add the chopped parsley and gently toss until the pasta is evenly coated. Taste and adjust the seasoning if required. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in half of the grated Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately, topped with the remaining Parmesan cheese. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the pasta 1½ cups penne pasta (dry)

1 litre water

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt, to taste For the Arrabbiata sauce 6 medium tomatoes

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp chilli flakes

Salt, to taste

1 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated Method Bring one litre of water to a boil. Make a criss-cross cut at the base of each tomato and blanch them in the boiling water for about 10 seconds. Transfer immediately to chilled water, then peel off the skins. Remove the seeds and roughly chop the tomatoes. Heat three tablespoons of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and sauté gently until fragrant, taking care not to let it brown. Add the chilli flakes and stir for a few seconds. Add the chopped tomatoes, season with salt, and cook for about four minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes soften and the sauce comes together. Meanwhile, add salt and one tablespoon of olive oil to the boiling water. Add the penne pasta and cook for about eight minutes, or until al dente. Drain the pasta and transfer it directly to the simmering Arrabbiata sauce. If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of the pasta cooking water to loosen it. Add the chopped parsley and gently toss until the pasta is evenly coated. Taste and adjust the seasoning if required. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in half of the grated Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately, topped with the remaining Parmesan cheese. {{/usCountry}}

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Chef Kunal Kapur is an acclaimed Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality, best known for serving as a judge and host on the hit reality TV series MasterChef India and Junior MasterChef India. Kapur holds a degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Chandigarh and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.