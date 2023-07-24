Food events to explore in the Capital

For the love of cranberries Café Delhi Heights, Delhi includes cranberry braw papaya chaat and all things cranberries

Small, round, red fruits with a slight bitter and sour taste, cranberries impart a unique flavour to the dishes. Café Delhi Heights, Delhi has introduced a menu curated around all things cranberries. The offerings includes cranberry braw papaya chaat, cranberry preserve toasties, cranberry medu vada served with spicy chilli jam, cranberry tikki chat with yoghurt, cranberry red rice biryani and much more.

Prices for two: Rs. 1200 On till: July 31st

Don’t miss out the Asian Degustation by Chinese chef Liang at YI JING at Sheraton, Saket, Delhi

Satiate your cravings for Chinese cuisine

Stuffed lotus stem with crispy garlic, prawns with crispy crumb and sesame, sichuan double fried pork, spicy chongqing noodles with mushrooms and other options in both veg and non-beg can be relished at the ongoing pop-up Asian Degustation by Chinese chef Liang at YI JING at Sheraton, Saket, Delhi. The chef infuses time-honoured classics with meticulous presentation, truly unique yet authentic flavours.

Meal for two: Rs. 5000 plus taxesOn till: July 31st

The Claridges Hotel has curated a summertime luncheon at Dhaba

A classic Dhaba menu with elevated panache

Looking for hearty North Indian fare served Dhaba-style in an elevated setting? The Claridges Hotel has curated a summertime luncheon at Dhaba, known for its rustic Indian flavours. Starters feature Chicken Tikka and Mutton Seekh Kebab, along with vegetarian delights like Paneer Tikka and Tandoori Gobhi curated by sous chef, Dataram Sati. Savour main courses like traditional Balti Meat and creamy Butter Chicken, accompanied by classic Dal Makhni and assorted Indian bread. End on a sweet note with the delightful Rabri, completing your dining experience.

Meal for two: Rs. 4000 On till: August 31st

Khubani highlights the pleasure of “Great food and great company

A luncheon with the best of traditional and fusion cooking

Introducing the Royal Lunch—a new menu of mouthwatering starters and flavorful main courses. Corporate Chef Narender Singh at Khubani highlights the pleasure of “Great food and great company are the two lives’ simplest yet great pleasures.” From traditional favourites to innovative fusions, the menu caters to diverse palates. Standout dishes include Shrimp Lettuce Wrap, Khubani Ka Paneer, Posh Linguine Pasta, and Signature Roasted Chicken. The dessert menu includes Pistachio Baklava, Chocolate Hazel Tart, and Waffle Nutella.

Meal for two: Rs. 2000On till: August 31st

