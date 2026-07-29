Craving a chocolatey dessert? Try this nutritionist-approved, guilt-free choco crunch mousse with 20 g protein per serve

Few cravings are as irresistible as a rich, chocolatey dessert after a long day. But that indulgence often comes with a side of guilt, especially if you're trying to stick to your fitness goals or eat more mindfully. The good news? You don't have to choose between satisfying your sweet tooth and staying on track. This high-protein chocolate mousse delivers all the gooey, decadent flavours of a classic dessert while fitting neatly into your macros.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-counted recipes on social media, has shared an indulgent dessert that proves healthy eating doesn't have to mean giving up your favourite treats. Her Choco Crunch Protein Mousse yields two 120 g servings, each packing 20 g of protein for just 225 calories.

In an Instagram video shared on July 29, the nutritionist explains, “A dessert that loves you back. This one is a perfectly silky smooth chocolate mousse topped with some extra chocolatey crunch but quietly works for your macros – the kind of sweet fix you can keep on repeat without the guilt spiral and without you losing control.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) 1½ cups makhana (fox nuts) (about 15 g)

6 whole cashew nuts (about 9 g)

1¼ scoops protein powder of choice

2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder

A few drops of vanilla essence

⅔ cup (150 ml) skim milk

Monk fruit sweetener or sweetener of choice, to taste

2 tbsp sugar-free dark chocolate, finely chopped (about 15 g)

¼ cup cornflakes (about 8 g) Method Add the makhana, cashews, protein powder, cocoa powder, vanilla essence, skim milk and sweetener to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed, until you achieve a thick, mousse-like consistency. Divide the mixture evenly between two mason jars, ramekins or serving glasses. Refrigerate for at least two to three hours (or overnight) until set. If you're short on time, freeze for 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, melt the sugar-free dark chocolate using a microwave or a double boiler. Stir in the cornflakes until they are evenly coated with chocolate. Spoon the chocolate-coated cornflakes over each chilled mousse, spreading them into an even layer. Return to the freezer for five to 10 minutes, or until the chocolate topping has firmed up. Serve chilled and enjoy the creamy mousse with its crunchy chocolate topping. Approx nutrition (per serving) Calories: 225 kcal

Protein: 20 g

Carbohydrate: 21 g

Fat: 8 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) 1½ cups makhana (fox nuts) (about 15 g)

6 whole cashew nuts (about 9 g)

1¼ scoops protein powder of choice

2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder

A few drops of vanilla essence

⅔ cup (150 ml) skim milk

Monk fruit sweetener or sweetener of choice, to taste

2 tbsp sugar-free dark chocolate, finely chopped (about 15 g)

¼ cup cornflakes (about 8 g) Method Add the makhana, cashews, protein powder, cocoa powder, vanilla essence, skim milk and sweetener to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed, until you achieve a thick, mousse-like consistency. Divide the mixture evenly between two mason jars, ramekins or serving glasses. Refrigerate for at least two to three hours (or overnight) until set. If you're short on time, freeze for 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, melt the sugar-free dark chocolate using a microwave or a double boiler. Stir in the cornflakes until they are evenly coated with chocolate. Spoon the chocolate-coated cornflakes over each chilled mousse, spreading them into an even layer. Return to the freezer for five to 10 minutes, or until the chocolate topping has firmed up. Serve chilled and enjoy the creamy mousse with its crunchy chocolate topping. Approx nutrition (per serving) Calories: 225 kcal

Protein: 20 g

Carbohydrate: 21 g

Fat: 8 g {{/usCountry}}

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