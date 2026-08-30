Craving a fresh and crunchy snack? Try out chef Ranveer Brar's apple fennel salad that comes together in 10 minutes

When those mid-day snack cravings strike, it is tempting to reach for a packet of chips or another salty, processed bite. But a crunchy, flavour-packed snack does not have to be unhealthy or complicated. With the right combination of fresh ingredients, you can whip up something delicious in minutes that brings together crisp textures, zesty flavours and plenty of freshness – all without compromising on your healthy eating goals.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for apple and fennel salad, a refreshing combination of crisp fruits and vegetables, crunchy walnuts and a tangy dressing that comes together in just 10 minutes and serves two. On his website, the chef details the ingredients and shares a step-by-step method to prepare this fresh and flavourful salad.

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Chef Ranveer Brar's apple fennel salad offers a burst of freshness and flavour in every bite!

{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below: Ingredients (serves 2) 1 cup fennel, thinly sliced into strips

2 tbsp celery, finely diced

½ cup apple, thinly sliced lengthwise

¼ cup red radish, thinly sliced into roundels

¼ cup walnuts, roughly chopped For the dressing 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp honey

Salt to taste For garnish 4 to 5 Parmesan cheese strips

A few coriander sprigs Method Prepare the vegetables: Wash and thoroughly dry the fennel, celery, apple and radish. Thinly slice the fennel and apple, dice the celery and cut the radish into thin roundels. Roughly chop the walnuts and set aside. Make the dressing: In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lime juice, apple cider vinegar and honey. Add salt to taste and whisk well until the ingredients are fully emulsified. Set aside. Assemble the salad: Add the sliced fennel, apple, celery, radish and chopped walnuts to a large mixing bowl. Gently toss the ingredients together. Add the dressing: Pour the prepared dressing over the salad and toss gently until the vegetables and fruit are evenly coated. Let the salad sit for a minute or two to allow the flavours to come together. Garnish and serve: Transfer the salad to a serving plate or bowl. Top with Parmesan cheese strips and a few fresh coriander sprigs. Serve immediately for the best texture and freshness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below: Ingredients (serves 2) 1 cup fennel, thinly sliced into strips

2 tbsp celery, finely diced

½ cup apple, thinly sliced lengthwise

¼ cup red radish, thinly sliced into roundels

¼ cup walnuts, roughly chopped For the dressing 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp honey

Salt to taste For garnish 4 to 5 Parmesan cheese strips

A few coriander sprigs Method Prepare the vegetables: Wash and thoroughly dry the fennel, celery, apple and radish. Thinly slice the fennel and apple, dice the celery and cut the radish into thin roundels. Roughly chop the walnuts and set aside. Make the dressing: In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lime juice, apple cider vinegar and honey. Add salt to taste and whisk well until the ingredients are fully emulsified. Set aside. Assemble the salad: Add the sliced fennel, apple, celery, radish and chopped walnuts to a large mixing bowl. Gently toss the ingredients together. Add the dressing: Pour the prepared dressing over the salad and toss gently until the vegetables and fruit are evenly coated. Let the salad sit for a minute or two to allow the flavours to come together. Garnish and serve: Transfer the salad to a serving plate or bowl. Top with Parmesan cheese strips and a few fresh coriander sprigs. Serve immediately for the best texture and freshness. {{/usCountry}}

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