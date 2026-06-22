Craving a sweet treat? Try this gastroenterologist-approved ‘addictive’ high-fibre Reese's cups recipe made using dates
If you're craving something sweet, but want to ditch ultraprocessed snacks, this recipe is perfect for you. It's super easy to make and can support gut health.
That post-dinner craving for something sweet can be hard to resist, and more often than not, it leads straight to ultraprocessed chocolates and candies. But satisfying your sweet tooth doesn't have to come at the expense of your health. What if you could whip up a candy-like treat at home using just a few wholesome ingredients – one that's indulgent, delicious and packed with nutritional benefits? We may have found the perfect recipe.
Also Read | From dark chocolate dates to cherry psyllium jelly: Try these 7 gastroenterologist-approved gut-friendly dessert recipes
Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, has shared a healthier homemade take on Reese's cups using just three ingredients. The easy-to-make recipe swaps conventional ingredients for dates, creating a simple sweet treat that's both healthy and indulgent.
In an Instagram video shared on June 21, the gastroenterologist explains, “I gave up ultraprocessed candy and I love high-fibre sweet treats. If you’re craving something sweet, these date peanut butter cups are one of my favourite easy dessert recipes. If you refrigerate this for two hours, you get a high-fibre sweet treat that's perfect and addicting.”
Check out the full recipe below:
Ingredients (per cup)
- 1 medjool date
- 2 teaspoons peanut butter (or your favorite nut butter)
- 70 percent dark chocolate, melted (amount depends on the size of the date)
Method
- Begin by slicing a medjool date lengthwise and carefully remove the pit, creating a small pocket in the centre. Use one date for each bite-sized cup, and if you'd like them to hold their shape neatly, place them in a muffin tray.
- Fill the cavity with about 2 teaspoons of your favourite nut butter, such as peanut butter.
- Melt some 70 percent dark chocolate and either spoon it generously over the stuffed date or dip the top to coat it evenly.
- Finish with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for a subtle contrast of flavours that elevates the treat.
- Place the stuffed dates in the refrigerator and chill for at least 15 to 20 minutes, or up to two hours if you prefer a firmer texture and a more indulgent bite.
- Once the chocolate has set, your high-fibre sweet treat is ready to enjoy – a simple yet satisfying snack that's rich, delicious and surprisingly addictive.
Health benefits{{/usCountry}}
Check out the full recipe below:
Ingredients (per cup)
- 1 medjool date
- 2 teaspoons peanut butter (or your favorite nut butter)
- 70 percent dark chocolate, melted (amount depends on the size of the date)
Method
- Begin by slicing a medjool date lengthwise and carefully remove the pit, creating a small pocket in the centre. Use one date for each bite-sized cup, and if you'd like them to hold their shape neatly, place them in a muffin tray.
- Fill the cavity with about 2 teaspoons of your favourite nut butter, such as peanut butter.
- Melt some 70 percent dark chocolate and either spoon it generously over the stuffed date or dip the top to coat it evenly.
- Finish with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for a subtle contrast of flavours that elevates the treat.
- Place the stuffed dates in the refrigerator and chill for at least 15 to 20 minutes, or up to two hours if you prefer a firmer texture and a more indulgent bite.
- Once the chocolate has set, your high-fibre sweet treat is ready to enjoy – a simple yet satisfying snack that's rich, delicious and surprisingly addictive.
Health benefits{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Salhab, dates contain fibre that can support digestion and gut health, improve bowel regularity, and promote feelings of fullness and satiety. In addition to being naturally sweet, they also contain beneficial plant compounds called polyphenols which have antioxidant properties.
The gastroenterologist notes that peanut butter adds healthy fats, making the dessert more filling and satisfying. Meanwhile, 70 percent dark chocolate offers more than just rich flavour. It is packed with antioxidants and polyphenols that may support heart and vascular health while also benefiting the gut microbiome.
Dr Salhab explains, “The combination of fibre from dates, healthy fats from nut butter, and antioxidant-rich dark chocolate creates a simple dessert that tastes indulgent while providing nutrients that can support digestive wellness, healthy eating, fullness, and overall health. Three ingredients. No baking. Fibre-rich. Antioxidant-rich. And tastes like a homemade Reese’s cup.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.