Craving a sweet treat? Try this gastroenterologist-approved ‘addictive’ high-fibre Reese's cups recipe made using dates

That post-dinner craving for something sweet can be hard to resist, and more often than not, it leads straight to ultraprocessed chocolates and candies. But satisfying your sweet tooth doesn't have to come at the expense of your health. What if you could whip up a candy-like treat at home using just a few wholesome ingredients – one that's indulgent, delicious and packed with nutritional benefits? We may have found the perfect recipe.

Read more to find out the full recipe and its health benefits!(Unsplash)

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Also Read | From dark chocolate dates to cherry psyllium jelly: Try these 7 gastroenterologist-approved gut-friendly dessert recipes

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, has shared a healthier homemade take on Reese's cups using just three ingredients. The easy-to-make recipe swaps conventional ingredients for dates, creating a simple sweet treat that's both healthy and indulgent.

In an Instagram video shared on June 21, the gastroenterologist explains, “I gave up ultraprocessed candy and I love high-fibre sweet treats. If you’re craving something sweet, these date peanut butter cups are one of my favourite easy dessert recipes. If you refrigerate this for two hours, you get a high-fibre sweet treat that's perfect and addicting.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below: Ingredients (per cup) 1 medjool date

2 teaspoons peanut butter (or your favorite nut butter)

70 percent dark chocolate, melted (amount depends on the size of the date) Method Begin by slicing a medjool date lengthwise and carefully remove the pit, creating a small pocket in the centre. Use one date for each bite-sized cup, and if you'd like them to hold their shape neatly, place them in a muffin tray. Fill the cavity with about 2 teaspoons of your favourite nut butter, such as peanut butter. Melt some 70 percent dark chocolate and either spoon it generously over the stuffed date or dip the top to coat it evenly. Finish with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for a subtle contrast of flavours that elevates the treat. Place the stuffed dates in the refrigerator and chill for at least 15 to 20 minutes, or up to two hours if you prefer a firmer texture and a more indulgent bite. Once the chocolate has set, your high-fibre sweet treat is ready to enjoy – a simple yet satisfying snack that's rich, delicious and surprisingly addictive. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below: Ingredients (per cup) 1 medjool date

2 teaspoons peanut butter (or your favorite nut butter)

70 percent dark chocolate, melted (amount depends on the size of the date) Method Begin by slicing a medjool date lengthwise and carefully remove the pit, creating a small pocket in the centre. Use one date for each bite-sized cup, and if you'd like them to hold their shape neatly, place them in a muffin tray. Fill the cavity with about 2 teaspoons of your favourite nut butter, such as peanut butter. Melt some 70 percent dark chocolate and either spoon it generously over the stuffed date or dip the top to coat it evenly. Finish with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for a subtle contrast of flavours that elevates the treat. Place the stuffed dates in the refrigerator and chill for at least 15 to 20 minutes, or up to two hours if you prefer a firmer texture and a more indulgent bite. Once the chocolate has set, your high-fibre sweet treat is ready to enjoy – a simple yet satisfying snack that's rich, delicious and surprisingly addictive. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Salhab, dates contain fibre that can support digestion and gut health, improve bowel regularity, and promote feelings of fullness and satiety. In addition to being naturally sweet, they also contain beneficial plant compounds called polyphenols which have antioxidant properties.

The gastroenterologist notes that peanut butter adds healthy fats, making the dessert more filling and satisfying. Meanwhile, 70 percent dark chocolate offers more than just rich flavour. It is packed with antioxidants and polyphenols that may support heart and vascular health while also benefiting the gut microbiome.

Dr Salhab explains, “The combination of fibre from dates, healthy fats from nut butter, and antioxidant-rich dark chocolate creates a simple dessert that tastes indulgent while providing nutrients that can support digestive wellness, healthy eating, fullness, and overall health. Three ingredients. No baking. Fibre-rich. Antioxidant-rich. And tastes like a homemade Reese’s cup.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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